Bayern News: "Timing has to be right... but I'm happy here," Klopp talks about potential Bundesliga return

A return to Bundesliga on the cards for Klopp?

What is the story?

According to reports from Talksport, Liverpool's current manager, Jurgen Klopp hasn't closed the doors on the possibility of managing Bayern Munich in the future.

In case you didn't know...

Jurgen Klopp has already managed the German side Borussia Dortmund before joining Liverpool back in 2015. With Dortmund, Klopp won two Bundesliga titles and one DFB Pokal German cup.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has been superb throughout this 2018-19 season. The Reds top the points table with 82 points from 33 matches. If luck favours Klopp, the English side could well be crowned as Premier League champions this year, ending a nearly three-decade-long wait.

Although Bayern Munich destroyed their arch rivals Dortmund in the weekend's Der Klassiker with an outstanding 5-0 scoreline, their current coach Niko Kovac is still under pressure to keep his job, as the German giants faced an early knock out from the elite Champions League.

The Bavarians are at the top of the points table, having garnered 64 points from 28 matches. Bayern are favourites to win the league, and Kovac's men also have a DFB Pokal semi-final against Werder later in April.

The heart of the matter...

In an interview with German outlet, Die Welt, Klopp said,

“I have a contract at Liverpool until 2022. And no one here has the feeling that we should end it – neither from the side of the owner nor my side."

When asked about the possibility of joining Bayern as a manager, the 51-year-old German replied,

“I do not know. There’s a long way to go. Basically, football is like this: The opportunity has to be right, and the timing has to be right."

After that, he claimed that he is enjoying his life at Anfield,

“But I’m totally happy here and do not feel like I’m finished here. Our team has a good age structure and we can work together for a while.”

What is next?

Liverpool host FC Porto in the Champions League 2018-19 quarterfinals on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, The Reds' Premier League campaign seems to be going all guns blazing, and with just six matches remaining in the league, chances look bright for Liverpool to win the title this season.

On the other hand, Bayern will be hosted by Fortuna in their next Bundesliga's fixture on Sunday.

