×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bayern News: "Timing has to be right... but I'm happy here," Klopp talks about potential Bundesliga return

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
78   //    09 Apr 2019, 09:35 IST

A return to Bundesliga on the cards for Klopp?
A return to Bundesliga on the cards for Klopp?

What is the story?

According to reports from Talksport, Liverpool's current manager, Jurgen Klopp hasn't closed the doors on the possibility of managing Bayern Munich in the future.

In case you didn't know...

Jurgen Klopp has already managed the German side Borussia Dortmund before joining Liverpool back in 2015. With Dortmund, Klopp won two Bundesliga titles and one DFB Pokal German cup.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has been superb throughout this 2018-19 season. The Reds top the points table with 82 points from 33 matches. If luck favours Klopp, the English side could well be crowned as Premier League champions this year, ending a nearly three-decade-long wait.

Although Bayern Munich destroyed their arch rivals Dortmund in the weekend's Der Klassiker with an outstanding 5-0 scoreline, their current coach Niko Kovac is still under pressure to keep his job, as the German giants faced an early knock out from the elite Champions League.

The Bavarians are at the top of the points table, having garnered 64 points from 28 matches. Bayern are favourites to win the league, and Kovac's men also have a DFB Pokal semi-final against Werder later in April.

The heart of the matter...

In an interview with German outlet, Die Welt, Klopp said,

“I have a contract at Liverpool until 2022. And no one here has the feeling that we should end it – neither from the side of the owner nor my side."

When asked about the possibility of joining Bayern as a manager, the 51-year-old German replied,

“I do not know. There’s a long way to go. Basically, football is like this: The opportunity has to be right, and the timing has to be right."
Advertisement

After that, he claimed that he is enjoying his life at Anfield,

“But I’m totally happy here and do not feel like I’m finished here. Our team has a good age structure and we can work together for a while.”

What is next?

Liverpool host FC Porto in the Champions League 2018-19 quarterfinals on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, The Reds' Premier League campaign seems to be going all guns blazing, and with just six matches remaining in the league, chances look bright for Liverpool to win the title this season.

On the other hand, Bayern will be hosted by Fortuna in their next Bundesliga's fixture on Sunday.



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football FC Bayern Munich Football Jurgen Klopp Niko Kovac
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp gives an update on his future with the Reds
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news - Liverpool want Premier League wonderkid, Timo Werner target for the Reds, and much more - January 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about new Liverpool signing Xherdan Shaqiri
RELATED STORY
The top 5 right-backs in Europe this season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was close to joining Bayern Munich, reveals club president Uli Hoeness
RELATED STORY
Bayern Transfer News: Niko Kovac gives an update on Renato Sanches amid PSG speculation; Raphael Honigstein suggest how much Liverpool and Bayern Munch needs to pay to sign Bundesliga star and more - January 26, 2019  
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: We nearly signed Klopp, says Bayern president
RELATED STORY
5 Best Right-Backs in the World this season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Reds forward in doubt to face Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: 4 interesting subplots that could develop in the match | UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us