Bayern Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21, 2023

Bayern Women host Arsenal Women at the Fussball Arena Munchen in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Tuesday (March 21).

Both teams were unable to progress beyond the quarterfinals last season, with Bayern crashing out against PSG and Wolfsburg stopping Arsenal. However, their showings so far in this edition have been impressive. The hosts finished second in group D with 15 points, while the visitors topped Group C with 13 points.

Bayern head into the quarterfinal first leg on a 12-game winning streak, scoring 16 goals in their last five outings without conceding. They're second with 40 points, two behind first-placed Wolfburg, in the Frauen-Bundesliga - the domestic top flight. Bayern beat Arsenal 1-0 and 3-1 in their last two clashes.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to reach their first semifinal since the 2012-13 season. They made a clear statement of their intentions in the group stage when they crushed holders Lyon 5-2 on aggregate. They finished with four wins, one draw and a defeat. Their only success in the competition was in the 2006–07 campaign.

The Gunners clinched a record sixth FA Women's League Cup earlier this month. beating Chelsea 3-1. They're fourth in the Women's Super League with 32 points, behind leaders Chelsea (37 points), Manchester United (35) and Manchester City (35).

Bayern Women vs Arsenal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern have participated in the UEFA Women’s Champions League eight times as opposed to 15 for Arsenal.

The hosts have reached the Champions League semifinals twice, while Arsenal have done so six times.

Bayern have won their last five home games, scoring 13 goals and conceding twice.

Arsenal have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five road games.

Bayern have won their last first games, while Arsenal have won thrice and lost twice in he same period.

Form Guide: Bayern – W-W-W-W-W; Arsenal – L-L-W-W-W

Bayern Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction

The hosts’ frontline has been ably held by Klara Buhl and Georgia Stanway, who boast three goals apiece, scored in the group stage. They're expected to lead the attack again.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Foord and Frida Maanum have scored four times apiece for the visitors, while Stina Blackstenius has provided four assists. Jonas Eidevall’s attack battery still has much to prove, though. Bayern will strive to exploit their home advantage and take the win.

Prediction: Bayern Women 3-1 Arsenal Women

Bayern Women vs Arsenal Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Bayern

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Bayernto score first – Yes

Tip 4: Arsenal- Yes

