Bayern Women vs Roma Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 15th 2023

Bayern Women and AS Roma Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday (November 15th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 victory over Duisburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga at the same venue over the weekend. Jovana Damnjanovic and Georgia Stanway scored in either half to guide the Bavarians to victory.

AS Roma, meanwhile, thrashed Napoli 6-0 at home in the Women's Serie A. Lucia Di Guglielmo scored a brace, while Manuela Giugliano and Zara Kramzar each scored one and provided an assist in the rout.

Le Giallorosse will now turn their attention to the continental competition for their opening game of the UEFA Women's Champions League. They secured their spot in the group stage with a 9-1 aggregate victory over Vorskla Poltava in the qualifiers in October.

Roma have been drawn in Group C alongside Bayern, PSG and Ajax.

Bayern Women vs Roma Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides. They clashed in a friendly in August 2021 when Bayern claimed a 4-0 victory.

AS Roma have won all 10 games they have played in all competitions this season, scoring three goals or more on nine occasions.

Six of Bayern Munich's eight competitive games this season have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

AS Roma's last five games in all competitions have produced over 3.5 goals.

Bayern Munich have scored at least two goals in seven of their eight competitive games this season.

Bayern have made an eight-game unbeaten start to the season (six wins, two draws).

Bayern Women vs Roma Women Prediction

Bayern Munich will begin their quest for a maiden UEFA Women's Champions League title when they host AS Roma on Wednesday. This will be the Bavarians' first game against Italian opposition.

Roma won a first Serie A title last season and have started their title defense in an emphatic fashion, winning all seven games played so far. It is in attack that Alessandro Spugna's side have been at their peak, scoring 26 goals in their last five games.

The Bayern defense would have to be at their best to limit the threat posed by their visitors. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win in a goalfest.

Prediction: Bayern Women 3-2 Roma Women

Bayern Women vs Roma Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bayern to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals