"Beautiful memory that will remain in the history of football" - Lionel Messi opens up on fierce rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's fierce rivalry is arguably the greatest thing that has happened to football. The duo captured the world's attention as they battled each other intensely during their time together in La Liga, resulting in an incredible duopoly that lasted almost a decade.

The former Barcelona captain has reflected on his competition with the ex-Real Madrid maestro, describing it as a very beautiful stage for them and everyone who enjoyed it.

"It's been a long time since we stopped competing in the same league," Lionel Messi told Marca when asked if he misses his direct rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

"We competed individually and as a team for the same goals. It was a very beautiful stage for us and also for the people because they enjoyed it very much.

"It is a beautiful memory that will remain in the history of football," the now PSG attacker added.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took their rivalry to massive heights as the latter left Manchester United to join Real Madrid in 2009.

This enabled them to compete more closely, stealing the attention of the football world with their incredible performances and achievements with their respective clubs.

During the nine years they spent together in Spain, the duo shared nine Ballon d'Or awards between them, with Leo claiming five and CR7 winning four.

The Portuguese also led Real Madrid to claim four Champions League titles, while his Argentine counterpart inspired Barcelona to claim the coveted trophy twice.

Although the duo have left the Spanish top flight, their rivalry doesn't seem to be over. They continue to split the opinions of football lovers with their incredible performances and achievements and will likely continue for the next few years.

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in action

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both took on massive challenges in their careers this summer. The Argentine ended his spell with Barcelona to join PSG and his Portuguese counterpart also sealed a sensational return to Manchester United.

CR7 has wasted no time in making his impact felt, with his return of nine goals and two assists for the Red Devils in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Leo, on the other hand, has bagged four goals and one assist for the Parisians across all fronts this season.

