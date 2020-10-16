'Because he never beat me!' — Jose Mourinho aims cheeky dig at Arsene Wenger after being snubbed from Arsenal legend's new book

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho says that he 'understands perfectly' why former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger's new book didn't feature the Portuguese.

The 70-year-old, who recently released a new book My Life in Red and White, spoke about a wide variety of topics in the autobiography but had no mention of his rival, Mourinho.

However, the Tottenham Hotspur boss holds nothing against Wenger for this snub.

Mourinho and Wenger had a heated rivalry between them

Speaking on why he was not featured in the ex-Arsenal boss' book, Mourinho explained;

"It's because he [Arsene Wenger] never beat me. You are not going to do a chapter about 12 or 14 matches when you never win one. Why should he speak about me in his book?"

"A book is a thing to make you happy and make you proud so I understand perfectly the situation."

Arsenal legend Wenger and Jose Mourinho's longstanding rivalry

Wenger is currently employed by FIFA

This is the latest addition to one among a host of exchanges between the Frenchman and the Portuguese over their illustrious spells in the Premier League.

Mourinho has, historically, had the upper hand over Wenger. In their Premier League encounters in the past, Mourinho has registered nine wins, and seven draws over his rival Wenger, but eventually tasted defeat after his Manchester United side lost to Arsenal in 2017.

Mourinho's Chelsea have also lost once to Wenger's Arsenal, albeit in the FA Community Shield.

Mourinho has a catalogue of explosive remarks against Wenger, but perhaps the most infamous of them all were about branding the Arsenal icon a 'specialist in failure' back in March 2014.

Describing his rivalry with the ex-Chelsea boss, Wenger explained;

"That [rivalry with Mourinho] was sometimes very personal and a little bit out of control. The problem is you go into a game and already have resentment because of what has been said in press conferences, so nine times out of ten you hate the guy on the other bench and keep control of it."

The legendary Arsenal manager continued,

"But sometimes it goes overboard. Once or twice with Jose Mourinho, it got out of control, but after the game you regret it because you cannot afford that. It creates a big interest from people as well."

"But after a while it becomes normal again, and the respect comes back for each other, because you are in this job for a long time and at the end of the day all suffer together."

