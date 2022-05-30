"Been doing the best I can for Borussia Dortmund" - Erling Haaland coy on Manchester City transfer in first ever interview after Premier League switch

Erling Haaland has remained coy over his £51 million move to Manchester City with the forward joining the club from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Premier League champions announced on May 10 that they had reached an agreement in principle with Dortmund to sign the talismanic forward.

He has since been pictured at the City training ground wearing the club's training kit and has completed a medical.

But before his switch to the Cityzens is wrapped up, he is set for international duty with his Norwegian national side.

Whilst away with the Norwegian national team, he has taken his first interview following the move where he has remained tight-lipped on the matter.

Norway national team manager Stale Solbakken asked for no questions over the matter due to Haaland not having been presented by Manchester City as of now.

But Haaland was asked for his thoughts nonetheless and he told reporters (via Evening Standard):

"(The last few months) have been tough. This thing, it hasn’t been simple, at the same time I have been doing the best that I can for Borussia Dortmund for two and a half years,"

He added:

"It wasn’t easy, but I’ve done the best I can for the club. I’m ready for four games (with the national team) and that makes me happy."

Haaland had a phenomenal stint at Dortmund since joining from Austrian side RB Salzburg for £67.5 million.

The 22-year-old has scored a remarkable 86 goals in 89 appearances and leaves the Bundesliga side having become a fan favorite at Signal Iduna Park.

Soon-to-be Manchester City striker Erling Haaland speaks on the grief of losing agent Mino Raiola

Mino Raiola sadly passed away at the age of 54

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola sadly passed away on April 30 having been at the forefront of major deals in recent football history.

He was behind Paul Pogba's £89 million move to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016.

The super agent was also going to be the man behind the Haaland to Manchester City deal but his passing has hit the striker and he has shed light on the difficulty.

He said:

"It made things different. You can imagine, I don’t have to say too much more," Haaland said. "But that’s how it is. I can’t complain, I like my life, I like where I am. I shouldn’t complain."

He continued:

"If I can boast a little, if there’s something I’m very good at it’s focusing, focusing on football and not on things I shouldn’t focus on, shutting out everything."

Haaland is expected to sign a five-year deal with Manchester City and join a side that has just claimed the Premier League title.

They will be hoping the Norwegian striker's goalscoring pedigree follows him to England as they look to finally claim the Champions League next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far