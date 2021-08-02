Beijing Guoan vs Wuhan FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Looking to end their 11-game winless run, Wuhan FC visit the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium to face Beijing Guoan on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the hosts will aim to make it two wins from two games after claiming a 1-0 win over Dalian Pro.

Beijing Guoan returned to winning ways in the Chinese Super League as they claimed a narrow 1-0 victory away to Dalian Pro on Saturday.

After utterly dominating proceedings, the former Villarreal man Cédric Bakambu converted his 75th-minute penalty to hand Beijing Guoan the win.

Prior to that, Slaven Bilić’s men failed to pick up a win in their last three games, securing two draws and losing once.

With 14 points from nine outings, Beijing Guoan are currently eighth in the Chinese Super League table, level on points with Guangzhou City.

Meanwhile, Wuhan FC failed to end their winless run last time out as they played out a 2-2 draw with Changchun Yatai.

In an action-packed contest, Jean Evrard Kouassi and Anderson Lopes were on target for Wuhan to force a share of the spoils.

Li Xiaopeng's men have not picked up a win in their last 11 games across all competitions, claiming six draws and losing on five occasions.

This horrid run has seen Wuhan FC drop to 14th place in the table, two points above rock-bottom Dalian Pro.

Beijing Guoan vs Wuhan FC Head-To-Head

With six wins from their eight meetings, Beijing Guaon head into the game as the clear superior side in this fixture. Wuhan FC have picked up just one win, while the spoils have been shared once.

Beijing Guoan Form Guide: W-D-L-D-W

Wuhan FC Form Guide: L-D-D-D-D

Beijing Guoan vs Wuhan FC Team News

Beijing Guoan

The hosts will be without the services of Jonathan Viera and John Hou Saeter, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Jonathan Viera, John Hou Saeter

Suspended: None

Wuhan FC

Barring any late fitness issues, Wuhan FC head into the game with a fully-fit squad and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan vs Wuhan FC Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Sen Hou; Dabao Yu, Yang Yu, Lucas Vieira de Souza; Lei Li, Tianyi Gao, Zhongguo Chi, Jiang Tao; Xizhe Zhang; Yuning Zhang, Cédric Bakambu

Wuhan FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zhifeng Wang; Daniel Carrico, Boyu Yang, Junjian Liao; Honglue Zhao, Hang Li, Yinong Tian, Yun Liu, Yuhao Chen; Jean Kouassi, Leo Baptistao

Beijing Guoan vs Wuhan FC Prediction

Wuhan FC have struggled to hit their stride in the Chinese Super League and head into the game on a run of 11 winless games. The hosts will enter the game in high spirits after ending their winless run with a victory over Dalian Pro.

We predict they will build on this performance to claim all three points on Tuesday.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 2-1 Wuhan FC

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Peter P