Beijing Guoan vs Changchun Yatai prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Beijing Guoan will host Changchun Yatai at the Workers' Stadium on matchday 14 in the Chinese Super League on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Tianjin Tigers. Zhou Tong, Yan Shi and Jules Iloki all got on the scoresheet for the hosts in the victory.

Changchun Yatai picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory over Hebei FC on home turf. Sergino, Tan Long and Erik all got on the scoresheet for Yatai.

That victory helped them maintain their lead at the summit of Group B, with 25 points garnered from 12 matches. Beijing Guoan sit in fifth spot in Group B of the CSL with 18 points from 12 matches.

The home side are level on points with second-placed Shanghai Port and need all three points to maintain their lead at the summit.

Beijing Guoan vs Changchun Yatai Head-to-Head

Beijing Guoan have 14 wins from their 28 previous games against Changchun Yatai. Yatai were victorious on 10 occasions, while four previous matches ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in July, when Tan Long and Sun Jie scored in each half to give Changchun Yatai a 2-0 home win.

The visitors have been one of the standard-bearers in Group B this term and are currently unbeaten in six league matches. Guoan's loss on Monday halted a run of four games without defeat.

Beijing Guoan form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Changchun Yatai form guide: L-D-W-W-D

Beijing Guoan vs Changchun Yatai Team News

Beijing Guoan

Jonathan Vieira (meniscus) and John Hou Saeter (knee) are both still sidelined with long-term injuries.

Furthermore, midfielder Zhongguo Chi will be suspended due to the second-half red card he received in the defeat to Tianjin Tigers.

Injuries: Jonathan Vieira, John Hou Saeter

Suspension: Zhongguo Chi

Changchun Yatai

There are no known injury concerns for Yatai but Wang Peng received two yellow cards on Monday and will consequently miss the trip to Beijing.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Wang Peng

Beijing Guoan vs Changchun Yatai Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (5-3-2): Sen Hou (GK); Huan Liu, Yang Bai, Tang Yu, Fan Yang, Tao Jiang; Xizhe Zhang, Cheng Piao, Tianyi Gao; Yuning Zhang, Cedric Bakambu

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaotian Shi (GK); Zhiyu Yan, Yu Zhang, Jores Okore, Jie Sun, Qi Cui; Erik, Serginho, Guangwen Li, Long Tan; Changcheng Cheng

Beijing Guoan vs Changchun Yatai Prediction

Changchun Yatai have been impressive throughout the campaign and they will be keen on ending the regular season with a much-needed victory. Beijing Guoan have also been consistent in recent weeks and home advantage could count in their favor.

The two sides are potent in attack, suggesting that there could be goals at both ends but Changchun Yatai's more desperate need for points could spur them on to victory.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 1-2 Changchun Yatai

Edited by Peter P