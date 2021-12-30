Beijing Guoan vs Guangzhou City prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Beijing Guoan will host Guangzhou City at the Beijing Worker's Stadium on New Year's Day as the Chinese Super League approaches its end.

The hosts have fallen far out of form since the league restarted earlier this month. They played out a 1-1 draw against Shandong Taishan on Wednesday, marking a fifth straight winless game which has also seen them lose three times. They had lost just once in their seven league games prior.

Beijing Guoan sit sixth in the championship round with 29 points. They will be looking to get back to winning ways when they play this weekend.

Guangzhou City have not fared much better than their hosts of late. They were beaten 2-1 by Shanghai Port last time out, a result that flattered their performance on the day. They have now lost back-to-back games and have won just once since the restart.

Guangzhou City sit a place below their weekend hosts in the league table with 25 points from 20 games. They are joint on points with Hebei at the bottom of the group but have a far superior goal difference.

Beijing Guoan vs Guangzhou City Head-to-Head

There have been 33 meetings between Beijing Guoan and Guangzhou City. The hosts have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won seven times. There have been 10 draws between the two sides.

The two sides last met in the league earlier this month with Guangzhou City winning 5-0.

Beijing Guoan Form Guide: D-L-D-L-L

Guangzhou City Form Guide: L-L-D-W-L

Beijing Guoan vs Guangzhou City Team News

Beijing Guoan

John Hou Saeter, Gang Wang and Li Ke have not featured for the hosts since the restart as they are all out with injuries. Pengxiang Jin remains suspended after picking up a red card against Shenzhen.

Injured: John Hou Saeter, Gang Wang, Li Ke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pengxiang Jin

Guangzhou City

Zhizhao Chen came off injured against Shanghai Port last time out and has joined Yuchen Zhou, Miao Tang, Chugui Ye, Feiya Chang and Chao Zeng on the injury list for the visitors.

Injured: Yuchen Zhou, Miao Tang, Chugui Ye, Feiya Chang, Chao Zeng, Zhizhao Chen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan vs Guangzhou City Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Hou Sen; Fan Yang, Bai Yang, Liu Huan; Li Lei, Cao Yongjing, Cheng Piao, Jin Taiyan; Zhang Xizhe; Ziming Wang, Anderson Silva

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jiaqi Han; Jihong Jiang, Teng Yi, Zhengyu Huang; Wang Huapeng, Yunlong Fan, Tiaxang Li, Xiaotian Yang; Wen Yongjun, Song Wenjie, Jown Cardona

Beijing Guoan vs Guangzhou City Prediction

Beijing Guoan are winless in their last five league games, scoring just four goals in that period and conceding 11 times.

The visitors are also struggling at the moment with one win in their last nine games across all competitions. They have statistically the worst defense in the championship round with 29 goals conceded in 20 games. With both teams out of form, a draw could be the result on Saturday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 1-1 Guangzhou City

Edited by Shardul Sant