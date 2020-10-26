Beijing Guoan vs Guangzhou Evergrande prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The knock-out stages of the Chinese Super League are back in action this week as Guangzhou Evergrande take on Beijing Guoan in the first leg of what is set to be an intriguing semi-final clash. Both teams have enjoyed excellent campaigns so far and will want to take an early lead in this fixture.

Guangzhou Evergrande have been exceptional this year and dominated Group A of the Chinese Super League table. The reigning champions have a lethal attacking line-up and will want to defend their title in the coming weeks.

Beijing Guoan secured the second place in Group B of the Chinese Super League table and will have to be at their peak against Guangzhou Evergrande. The Beijing outfit edged Shandong Luneng by an aggregate 4-3 margin in the quarter-finals and will need to be much better in this game.

CSL: Zhang double earns Beijing Guoan meeting with champions Guangzhou Evergrande https://t.co/jr4TcALXLh — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) October 23, 2020

Beijing Guoan vs Guangzhou Evergrande Head-to-Head

Guangzhou Evergrande have a marginally superior record against Beijing Guoan and have won seven games out of a total of 20 matches played between the two sides. Beijing Guoan have managed five victories and will want to cut the deficit this week.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in a 3-1 victory for Guangzhou Evergrande. Ai Kesen and Paulinho played pivotal roles against Beijing Guoan on the day and will have to replicate their heroics on Wednesday.

Beijing Guoan form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-D-W-L-W

Guangzhou Evergrande form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-W-W-L-W

Beijing Guoan vs Guangzhou Evergrande Team News

Cedric Bakambu is in excellent form. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Beijing Guoan

Cheng Piao is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture and is also unavailable for this game. Zhang Yuning and Cedric Bakambu have been excellent this season and will continue their partnership against Guangzhou Evergrande.

Injuries: Cheng Piao

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Guangzhou Evergrande

Talisca is an important player for Guangzhou Evergrande

With Wei Shihao making his return to the side last week, Fabio Cannavaro has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and will want his side to put its best foot forward in the first leg against Beijing Guoan.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan vs Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Hou Sen; Li Lei, Yu Yang, Min-Jae Kim, Wang Gang; Chi Zhongguo, Fernando, Renato Augusto; Jonathan Viera; Zhang Yuning, Cedric Bakambu

CSL: five-star Guangzhou Evergrande send out warning to title rivals as Teda secure status https://t.co/0fUeCcqPFt — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) October 22, 2020

Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Liu Dianzuo; Zhang Linpeng, Mei Fang, Ji-Su Park, Gao Zhunyi; Zou Zheng; Fernandinho, Talisca, Paulinho, Ai Kesen; Wei Shihao

Beijing Guoan vs Guangzhou Evergrande Prediction

Guangzhou Evergrande ruthlessly thrashed Hebei China Fortune by an aggregate 8-1 margin in the quarter-finals and hold all the cards going into this fixture. The likes of Fernandinho, Talisca, Paulinho, and Ai Kesen can be devastating on their day and will have to be their best selves in the first leg.

Beijing Guoan have had their fair share of issues this season and cannot afford to slip up and concede in the first leg of this fixture. Guangzhou Evergrande are the best team in China at the moment and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 1-3 Guangzhou Evergrande

