Beijing Guoan vs Shangdong Luneng prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The knock-out stages of the Chinese Super League return to the fold this week as Beijing Guoan take on Shandong Luneng in the second leg of an intriguing quarter-final tie at the Suzhou City Stadium. The first leg saw an exhilarating 2-2 scoreline and both teams will want to clinch the victory on Thursday.

Beijing Guoan have enjoyed an excellent season so far and finished in second place in Group B of the Chinese Super League table. The Beijing outfit has lost only two games in this campaign and has a slight upper hand going into this fixture.

Shandong Luneng squandered a two-goal lead in the first leg and will have to put in a much better defensive performance to defeat Beijing Guoan this week. The team finished in third place in Group A of the Chinese Super League and has an excellent attacking line-up.

CSL: Rafa Benitez’s Dalian Pro beaten, Cedric Bakambu bags Beijing Guoan brace https://t.co/ycywpxTx0C — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) October 18, 2020

Beijing Guoan vs Shangdong Luneng Head-to-Head

Shandong Luneng have dominated this fixture and have 10 victories from a total of 16 matches against Beijing Guoan. Beijing have managed to win only six games and will want to cut the deficit in this game.

The previous meeting between these two sides last week saw a 2-2 scoreline and Beijing Guoan's second-half resurgence will have a massive impact on this game. Cedric Bakambu was exceptional in the first leg and will want to step up to the plate this week.

Shandong Luneng form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-D-W-W-L

Beijing Guoan form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-W-L-W-W

Beijing Guoan vs Shangdong Luneng Team News

Cedric Bakambu is in excellent form. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Beijing Guoan

Cheng Piao is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture and is also unavailable for this game. Renato Augusto made a substitute appearance last week and is likely to return to the starting line-up in this game.

Injuries: Cheng Piao

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Not Available: None

Shandong Luneng have a formidable squad

Shandong Luneng

Shandong Luneng have a powerful squad at their disposal and have the luxury of selecting the best of their repertoire of talented players. Hao Wei's side will have to do without Brazilian winger Leonardo in this game and cannot afford to slip up against Beijing Guoan.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Leonardo

Beijing Guoan vs Shangdong Luneng Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Hou Sen; Li Lei, Yu Yang, Min-Jae Kim, Wang Gang; Chi Zhongguo, Fernando, Renato Augusto; Jonathan Viera; Zhang Yuning, Cedric Bakambu

Cedric Bakambu scored twice in the second half to help Beijing Guoan draw 2-2 with Shandong Luneng https://t.co/02lHtPOchH pic.twitter.com/KpVkoepoTx — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) October 17, 2020

Shandong Luneng Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Rongze Han; Song Long, Tamas Kadar, Dai Lin, Wang Tong; Marouane Fellaini, Wu Xinghan, Jin Jingdao, Moises; Duan Liuyu; Graziano Pelle

Beijing Guoan vs Shangdong Luneng Prediction

Beijing Guoan will be filled to the brim with confidence going into this fixture. Cedric Bakambu's second-half rescue act last week has put the Beijing outfit in the driver's seat and the return of Renato Augusto should also hold the side in good stead ahead of this game.

Shandong Luneng have plenty of experience in their ranks and the likes of Graziano Pelle and Marouane Fellaini will have to take it up a notch in this game. Beijing Guoan are in excellent form, however, and have a slight edge going into this match.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 2-1 Shandong Luneng

