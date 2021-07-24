Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Searching for a third straight league victory, Shanghai Shenhua travel to Jiangyin Stadium to take on Beijing Guoan on Sunday.

Shanghai Shenhua will be aiming to complete a league double over the hosts, having picked up a 2-1 victory back in April’s reverse fixture.

Beijing Guoan failed to extend their unbeaten streak to three games last time out as they suffered a 2-0 loss away to Changchun Yatai.

Despite dominating proceedings for most of the game, Long Tan and Jie Sun scored in either half to hand Changchun Yatai the win.

Prior to the defeat, Slaven Bilic’s men picked up a 2-1 win over Hebei before playing out a goalless draw with Tianjin Jinmen Tiger on Monday.

With 10 points from seven games, Beijing Guoan are currently ninth in the Chinese Super League table, four points and five places below Sunday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Shenhua made it two wins from two games on Thursday when they claimed an impressive 3-1 victory over Tianjin Jinmen Tiger.

In a game where both sides saw red, Adrian Mierzejewski, Shin Wook Kim and Yunding Cao were on target to hand Shanghai Shenhua the victory.

The result saw Kang-Heee Choi’s side maintain their fourth position in the Super League table with 14 points. They are currently one point behind league leaders Shanghai Port.

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-To-Head

Beijing Guoan have been surprisingly superior in the history of this fixture, claiming 16 wins from their last 34 games against Shanghai Shenhua. The visitors have picked up 11 wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

Beijing Guoan Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Shanghai Shenhua Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-W

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Beijing Guoan

The hosts remain without the services of John Hou Saeter and Jonathan Viera, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: John Hou Saeter, Jonathan Viera

Suspension: None

Shanghai Shenhua

The visitors, on the other hand, will have to cope without Xinli Peng and Chen Zheng, who have been ruled out with fibula and rib injuries. Defender Jiabao Wen will also sit out the game after receiving his matching orders on Thursday.

Injured: Xinli Peng, Chen Zheng

Suspended: Jiabao Wen

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sen Hou; Lei Li, Dabao Yu, Yang Yu, Fan Yang; Tianyi Gao, Zhongguo Chi, Lucas; Xizhe Zhang, Yuning Zhang, Yongjing Cao

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shuai Li (GK); Jiajun Bai, Chenjie Zhu, Matej Jonjic, Mingjian Zhao; Yunding Cao, Xi Wu, Adrian Mierzejewski, Hanchao Yu; Giovanni Moreno, Jinhao Bi

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Beijing Guoan have performed brilliantly against Shanghai Shenhua and have a better win ratio in this fixture. They have been impressive on home turf this season and rank fourth in the home record table.

Despite Shanghai Shenhua’s recent resurgence, we predict the hosts will cancel out their efforts and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 1-1 Shanghai Shenhua

