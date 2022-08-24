Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Beijing Guoan and Shanghai Shenhua will battle for three points in the Chinese Super League matchday 15 fixture on Friday.

The hosts are coming off a narrow 1-0 home win over Guangzhou City on Monday. Zhang Xizhe scored a ninth-minute winner in a game that saw Zhang Yuning miss twice from the spot for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Shanghai settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Tianjin Tiger. Haijian Wang and Robert Beric scored in either half to ensure the points were shared at full-time.

The stalemate means the Flower of Shanghai remain in fourth spot in the points table, having garnered 23 points from 13 games. Beijing are two places below them, with just one point separating the two teams.

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

This will be the 36th meeting between the two teams. Beijing have 17 wins to Shanghai's 12, while six games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2021, where Zhang Yuning scored a brace to inspire Beijing to a comfortable 4-2 victory at home.

Beijing Guona form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Shanghai Shenhua form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-D-W

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Beijing Guoan

Pengxiang Jin and Yuning Zhang are both sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Pengxiang Jin, Yuning Zhang

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Shanghai Shenhua

Xi Wu is the only injury concern for the visitors.

Injured: Xi Wu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XIs

Beijing Guoan (4-4-2): Dehai Zou (GK); Naibijian Mohemati, Yang Bai, Samir Mesimevic, Gang Wang; Sang-Woo Kang, Zhongguo Chi, Tianyi Gao, Marko Dabro; Ziming Wang, Xizhe Zhang

Shanghai Shenhua (4-4-2): Cheng Zeng (GK); Jiajun Bai, Yangyang Jin, Shenglong Jiang, Yougang Xu; Yunding Cao, Haijian Wang, Alexander N'Doumbou, Xinli Peng; Xu Yang, Christian Bassagog

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Beijing have gotten back on track with consecutive wins following four games without one. Meanwhile, Shanghai are without a win in four games and need a win to remain on course for continental qualification.

There is little to choose from between the two teams. Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 1-1 Shanghai Shenhua

