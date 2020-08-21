Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai SIPG prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Following a clash of the bottom-dwellers of Group B, the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre will host a marquee fixture between Beijing Guoan and Shanghai SIPG tomorrow as both sides eye the top spot.

Beijing Guoan have arguably been the most consistent unit across the division, claiming four wins and a draw from their opening five outings.

They had conceded just three goals until their previous match, but letting in three after going 3-0 up inside the opening half-hour against Qingdao Huanghai was a big blow to their hopes of building on a rampant start.

Shanghai SIPG, meanwhile, have also drawn two of their last three games. They are, however, the most rigid defence in the group, having shipped just four goals thus far.

A 69th-minute strike from Hulk rescued a point against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright, but Shanghai will know they have to start churning out a string of victories hereafter.

Recent history against Beijing heavily favours them, as they have won each of their last five games against the same opposition in all competitions.

Without further delay then, we look at everything you need to know ahead of the much-awaited Chinese Super League face-off between Beijing Guoan and Shanghai SIPG.

Also read: Tianjin Teda vs Qingdao Huanghai prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Advertisement

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai SIPG: Head-to-head

Beijing Guoan wins: 6

Shanghai SIPG wins: 8

Draws: 3

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai SIPG: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Beijing Guoan: D-W-W-W-W

Shanghai SIPG: D-W-D-W-W

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai SIPG: Team News

Beijing Guoan are most likely to be without the brilliant Renato Augusto

Beijing Guoan

Beijing Guoan are set to be without the services of Piao Cheng, who recently endured an injury. Renato Augusto is another player who is doubtful, and Beijing will hope he returns to full fitness sooner than later.

Injuries: Piao Cheng

Doubtful: Renato Augusto

Suspensions: None

Hulk has finally returned for Shanghai SIPG and is also back amongst the goals

Shanghai SIPG

With Hulk finally back and amongst the goals, Shanghai head into this fixture with greater balance and depth. They have no injuries or suspensions to worry about.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai SIPG: Probable XI

Beijing Guoan predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guo Quanbo; Wang Gang, Kim Min-Jae, Yu Dabao, Li Lei; Chi Zhongguo, Nico Yennaris, Li Ke; Jonathan Viera; Cedric Bakambu, Alan

Shanghai SIPG predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Yan Junling; Shi Ke, He Guan, Fu Huan; Chen Binbin, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Odil Akhmedov, Wang Shenchao; Oscar; Hulk, Marko Arnautovic

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai SIPG: Match Prediction

Beijing Guoan and Shanghai will aim to bag all three points, with neither side set to hold back on their attacking instincts. One just gets the feeling the better midfield will emerge on top, which also hands huge responsibility to the number 6s of both teams.

Shanghai SIPG's bench could also prove the difference. Expect the visitors to stun the leaders and move to the top of the mix.

Predicted score: Beijing Guoan 1-3 Shanghai SIPG