All eyes will be on the Group B table tomorrow with a couple of intriguing fixtures lined up. One of them, which holds utmost importance to the dynamics of both sides, is Tianjin Teda versus Qingdao Huanghai.

It is a battle between two basement clubs who are yet to mark a win this season. While Tianjin have lost four matches and are in a major slump of form, Qingdao are struggling to convert points and draws into victories.

No other team across the group has conceded as many goals as Tianjin, who have also not managed to find the back of the net in their last two matches.

As for Qingdao, a heroic comeback after going three goals down against Beijing Guoan must surely have lifted their spirits, although it was their fourth consecutive draw.

Even then, they look far more exciting while going forward and are certainly a more organised side this season than Tianjin Teda.

It'll be a huge test for the latter, as they aim to salvage what has been a shockingly horrendous start to the new Chinese Super League season.

On that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of the must-win encounter between Tianjin Teda and Qingdao Huanghai.

Tianjin Teda v Qingdao Huanghai: Head-to-head

This will be the first-ever battle between Tianjin Teda and Qingdao Huanghai in the Chinese Super League.

Tianjin Teda v Qingdao Huanghai: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Tianjin Teda: L-L-L-D-L

Qingdao Huanghai: D-D-D-D-L

Tianjin Teda v Qingdao Huanghai: Team News

Johnathan is a big miss for Tianjin Teda

Tianjin Teda

Tianjin Teda's setbacks on the field have not been helped by their long list of injuries. Brazilian ace Johnathan Aparecido da Silva is sidelined at present, while the club is also without Lei Tenglong. Bai Yuefeng, who has been frustrated by a minor injury, should find a place for himself on the bench as he makes a return.

Injured: Johnathan, Lei Tenglong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cleo remains unavailable for Qingdao Huanghai

Qingdao Huanghai

Qingdao Huanghai will be without Cleo, but apart from him, the entire squad is available for selection.

Injuries: Cleo (unavailable)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Tianjin Teda v Qingdao Huanghai: Probable XI

Tianjin Teda Predicted XI (4-3-3): Du Jia; Rong Hao, Liu Yang, Felix Bastians, Bai Yuefeng; Zheng Kaimu, Guo Hao, Zhao Yingjie; Liu Ruofan, Frank Acheampong, Hui Jiakang

Qingdao Huanghai predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Liu Zhenli; Zou Zheng, Liu Jiashen, Jagos Vukovic, Yan Zihao; Gao Xiang, Yaki Yen, Wang Dong, Zhou Junchen; Romain Alessandrini, Bari Mamatil

Tianjin Teda v Qingdao Huanghai: Match Prediction

It's a hard one to call as neither side have been able to lift themselves up after poor starts. However, after the 3-3 draw against Beijing, Qingdao's confidence will be right up there.

They could trouble Tianjin Teda on the counter and eventually hurt them with a scrappy goal.

Predicted score: Tianjin Teda 1-2 Qingdao Huanghai

