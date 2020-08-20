Olympique Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points as Bavarians romp to the UCL final | Champions League 2019-20 

Bayern Munich illustrated why they have been unstoppable, irresistible and at times, unplayable, with a well-earned 3-0 victory over Olympique Lyon in the all-important Champions League semi-final.

A first-half brace from Serge Gnabry, after a period of promising football from the underdogs, set the tone and eventually proved to be the difference between the two teams. The game was all but finished, only for Robert Lewandowski to further rub salt into Lyon's wounds with a late goal.

The Bavarians stuck to their strengths and broke the opposition down, while Lyon only had themselves to blame for not capping off clear-cut chances.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, therefore, are now set to go toe-to-toe in an epic Champions League finale on August 23.

On that note, we break down the major talking points from Bayern Munich's all-round win against OL Lyon.

40 - FC Bayern München are only the fourth team in Champions League history to reach 40 goals in a single campaign, along with Barcelona in 99-00 (45), Real Madrid in 13-14 (41) and Liverpool in 17-18 (41). Ferocious. #UCL pic.twitter.com/j0wnatcCsZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2020

#1 Lyon's approach proves a different challenge for Bayern early on

Lyon looked the better side in the initial stages of the game

Surprisingly, it was not Bayern doing all the talking in the opening exchanges of the game.

Lyon set up with a preferred 3-5-2 that transformed into a 5-2-3 without the ball. While the five-man backline remained in close quarters with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, the three men in front carried out the pressing, running and covered the channels.

It was not just the defending that kept Lyon in the game early on but also the quick transition when they turned over possession. Rudi Garcia's men circulated the ball around well and played in through balls earlier on.

Memphis Depay was a beneficiary of similar passages of play, as whenever one of the central midfielders took claim of the ball, they passed it straight on to the path of the runner. The former Manchester United forward got through on goal, rounded Manuel Neuer but failed to find the back of the net.

It happened twice more in the first-half, with Bayern's high backline looking susceptible to the ball played in behind.

#2 Quality stands out as Gnabry scores twice

Serge Gnabry's left-footed goal was a venomous shot

Lyon pushed Bayern Munich on the back foot early on, and were extremely unlucky not to have gone in front or scored more than once within the first half-hour.

Toko Ekambi came closest to handing his side an unlikely yet vital lead, spinning off the challenge of Alphonso Davies and launching a grounded shot from close range, only to be denied by the woodwork.

And when you don't score against a side that has won 27 of its previous 28 matches in all competitions, you get punished.

10 - Serge Gnabry is one of only four players to have been directly involved in 10+ goals in the Champions League this season, along with Robert Lewandowski (19), Erling Haaland (11) and Kylian Mbappé (10). Elite. #UCL pic.twitter.com/NsgQwz8Bhl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2020

Serge Gnabry, against the run of play, produced a moment of magic after he was found with a neat lob. He drifted infield, wriggled through the Lyon shirts and maintained his balance despite a couple of challenges against him.

On his left foot, the blistering winger let fly an outrageous strike leaving Anthony Lopes with no chance. Gnabry went on to add another, this time a much more straightforward tap-in following some great work from Ivan Perisic down the left.