RB Leipzig 0-3 PSG: Player Ratings as PSG reach maiden Champions League final | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

PSG qualified for their first-ever UEFA Champions League final with a 3-0 semi-final win over RB Leipzig at the Estadio Da Luz in Lisbon.

Goals from Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat were enough to book the French champions a slot in the final where they will face either Bayern Munich or fellow Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Marquinhos opened the scoring in the 13th minute after a pin-point free-kick from Di Maria came straight to him, and the Brazilian made no mistake in finishing off the chance with a thumping header.

PSG were rather gifted their second and third goals, though. Peter Gulacsi, the Leipzig goalkeeper, played the ball straight to Ander Herrera in a dangerous position. The Spaniard zipped the ball onto the feet of Neymar who flicked it onto Di Maria for a calm finish past the Leipzig custodian Peter Gulacsi.

The third one for the Ligue 1 champions came in even more bizarre circumstances. Nordi Mukiele was ready to clear the ball but suddenly lost his footing; Herrera pounced on the ball and set up an easy header for Juan Bernat as PSG held on for a convincing win.

On that note, let us have a look at how each player for both teams fared on the night.

RB Leipzig Player Ratings:

Peter Gulacsi didn't have the best of nights in the RB Leipzig goal.

Peter Gulacsi - 2/10

Despite enough warnings, Gulacsi didn't heed to them and kept playing the ball out short to his defenders who were put under pressure straightaway from PSG's excellent high press.

The second PSG goal was a result of a bad mistake from the Leipzig goalkeeper. He probably might have done better in making a save off Bernat before the third PSG goal went in.

Nordi Mukiele - 3/10

For most of the game, he was strong and stood up to the test of defending against Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. But in the buildup to the third PSG goal, it was unclear what he was trying to do as he lost possession after falling to the floor; Herrera pounced on the loose ball and provided the assist for the French side's third goal of the night.

Dayot Upamecano - 6/10

He didn't make too many mistakes and was the only one in the Leipzig defence who was comfortable in possession of the ball. He was also strong against Neymar and Mbappe when he had to.

Lukas Klostermann - 5/10

On a few occasions, the German international did match Mbappe's speed, which was very commendable. However, he could have done better with marking Marquinhos for the first PSG goal.

Angelino - 5/10

The Brazilian was a constant outlet down the left-flank but didn't produce anything in the final third. His crossing was below par, and he ended up stalling a few Leipzig attacks.

Konrad Laimer - 3/10

Starting in a central midfield role, Laimer couldn't really live with the energy of Herrera and Paredes. The PSG press overwhelmed the Austrian, and he was eventually taken off midway through the second half.

Kevin Kampl - 3/10

Starting in the base of midfield, Kampl really didn't have a great game. In the first half especially, he gave away far too many balls in midfield. That meant that Leipzig failed to gain any control of the game.

Marcel Sabitzer - 5/10

Sabitzer was partially at fault for the second PSG goal when he didn't really make a good enough effort to stop the pass from going to the feet of Neymar. His passing was tidy on the night, but he couldn't really penetrate well enough.

Dani Olmo - 4/10

The Spaniard, who scored in the last round against Atletico Madrid, couldn't really get into the game against PSG. He was suffocated by the French side who closed him down in the middle of the park.

Christopher Nkunku - 4/10

Nkunku made some atrocious decisions on the left-flank even when he was in some good positions. He gave the ball away too easily on the flank.

Yussuf Poulsen - 4/10

Poulsen wasn't given much joy by Thiago Silva and co. who nullified his aerial threat brilliantly. He also couldn't really link up with the likes of Olmo and Nkunku.

Leipzig Substitutes Ratings:

Emil Forsberg - 6/10

Forsberg was lively in and around the PSG box and wasn't afraid to take shots when he had to. He drew a couple of excellent blocks off Thiago Silva and Kimpembe.

Patrick Schick - 6/10

After he came on, PSG were forced to defend a lot more. His strength and aerial presence enabled him to form some kind of link with Poulsen upfront and give Leipzig a semblance of a foothold in the game.

Marcel Halstenberg - 5/10

After replacing Laimer, Halstenberg didn't really have much defending to do as PSG were clearly conserving themselves ahead of the final.

Tyler Adams - 5/10

The American, who scored the winner against Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final, was brought on with the game already lost, but he helped Leipzig enjoy some quality possession towards the end of the game.

Willy Orban - 5/10

After replacing Klostermann towards the end of the game, he found himself in the PSG box once but put his header high and wide after a decent cross from Angelino.