Kylian Mbappe will stake a claim for the Ballon d'Or following the end of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's reign in world football, according to former France international Louis Saha. He added that the Frenchman is already among the top 3 players in the world.

In awe of the youngster's footballing brain and overall prowess, Saha admitted that he was speechless after witnessing Mbappe's return to the Champions League post his spell on the sidelines.

According to Saha, Mbappe is among the top three players in the world, and it's only a matter of time until he surpasses Messi and Ronaldo to establish himself as the greatest modern-day footballer.

Kylian Mbappe has been in sublime form for Paris Saint-Germain since returning from injury, having steered his side to their first-ever Champions League final in their history.

Two huge teams. One huge game.



Four days until the Champions League final 🍿 [➡️ @GazpromFootball] pic.twitter.com/6jTVCb1SLE — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 19, 2020

Also read: Neymar's agent suggests Messi and Ronaldo could join Brazil star at PSG

"Kylian Mbappe will dominate after Messi and Ronaldo end their careers" - Saha

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have formed a duopoly in world football over the last 12 years

Advertisement

While both Messi and Ronaldo were knocked out of the Champions League in upsetting fashion, Kylian Mbappe's PSG scored twice in injury time against Atalanta to book a spot for the last eight.

They haven't looked back since, and are now eyeing their first-ever UCL crown. Meanwhile, Messi cut a dejected figure when his Barcelona team were swept aside by Bayern Munich. Ronaldo, arguably the greatest player in the competition's history, was sent out by OL Lyon.

Kylian Mbappe has amassed an astonishing 30 goals and 19 assists this season, and is set to be one of the players to watch out for in the highly-anticipated UCL final.

ONE STEP TO MAKE HISTORY... pic.twitter.com/Itq4Nupymi — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) August 18, 2020

Mbappe, still only 21, has won every single trophy available to him in club football, besides also starring in France's historic World Cup triumph. A Ballon d'Or at such a tender age would complete what only some footballers dream of.

Messi and Ronaldo have both been significant features in the podium since 2008. The former has won it a record six times, whereas Ronaldo has got his hands on the coveted individual award on five occasions.

Former Manchester United star Saha believes Kylian Mbappe will carry on Messi and Ronaldo's surreal legacy, as he went on to praise the winger's form in the UCL:

“Kylian Mbappe is guaranteed to win the Ballon d’Or and it is only a matter of time until he is officially the best player in the world."

"He’s just returned from injury and he is destroying teams in the latter stages of the Champions League at will with the quality of his runs and his movement. To be doing this at his age, I am speechless.”

Drawing comparisons with Messi and Ronaldo, Saha added:

“For me, Mbappe is already definitely in the top three players in the world right now. There is obviously a massive difference between him and Messi and Ronaldo, but this is because they have done it for 10 years. I do think that when Messi and Ronaldo end their careers, Mbappe will be their successor who dominates.”

Messi and Ronaldo will be watching on as Kylian Mbappe's PSG head into the UCL final against a ruthless Bayern Munich on August 23.

Also read: Opinion | 3 reasons why Lionel Messi should leave FC Barcelona