Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin Tigers prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Tigers will trade tackles in a Chinese Super League fixture on Monday.

Guoan come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Hebei on Friday. Zhang Yuning and Zhang Xizhe scored two second-half penalties to help the capital side pick up all three points.

Tianjin Tigers have not been in action for over two months since they picked up a 2-1 victory over Wuhan in mid-May.

Beijing Guoan currently sit in second spot in Group B and need a victory to keep pace with table-toppers Shanghai Port. Tianjin Tigers are five points and four places below their next opponents in the table.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin Tigers Head-to-Head

Beijing Guoan have 16 victories from their previous 35 matches against Tianjin Tigers.

Tigers won eight games, while the two sides played out a draw on 11 occasions in the past.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when Zhang Yuning and Renato Augusto scored in each half to give Guoan a 2-0 victory.

Tianjin Tigers have lost three of their five league matches this term, while Guoan have three wins from five.

Beijing Guoan form guide (league): W-W-W-L-L

Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin Tigers: W-L-L-D-L

Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin Tigers Team News

Beijing Guoan

John Hou Saeter and Jonathan Viera are still unavailable due to injuries they picked up earlier this year.

Injured: John Hou Saeter, Jonathan Viera

Suspension: None

Tianjin Tigers

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for manager Yu Genwei.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sen Hou (GK); Lei Li, Dabao Yu, Yang Yu, Fan Yang; Tianyi Gao, Zhongguo Chi, Lucas; Xizhe Zhang, Yuning Zhang, Yongjing Cao

Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI (5-4-1): Shangkun Teng (GK); Zhao Yang, Tamas Kadar, Sangyi Li, Jiarun Gao, Yumiao Qian; Tong Zhou, Yingjie Zhao, Kerui Chan, Yuanjie Su; Dun Ba

Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin Tigers Prediction

Beijing Guoan are favorites in this tie and having returned to league action with victory, Slaven Bilic's men will be keen to keep momentum going.

Tianjin Tigers' long absence from action could see them struggle to match the tempo of Guoan. The 'visitors' tend to struggle in attack and we expect a clean sheet in a comfortable victory for Beijing Guoan.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 2-0 Tianjin Tigers

Edited by Peter P