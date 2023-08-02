Beitar Jerusalem vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2023

Beitar Jerusalem host PAOK at the Teddy Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The tie is finely poised right now as the sides played out a 0-0 draw in the first encounter last week.

Aiming for their first appearance in a major European competition since 2005, the Israeli outfit will be relying on their home advantage here to reach the next round.

On the other hand, PAOK played in the maiden edition of the Conference League, going all the way to the quarter-finals where the Greek outfit were beaten by Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Last year, the White-Blacks lost out on a place in the finals after going out in the second qualifying round of the competition to Levski Sofia, who beat them 3-1 on aggregate.

PAOK entered the first leg of their tie with Jerusalem on the back of a mixed pre-season campaign, which saw them win just once in four outings and lose twice.

Beitar Jerusalem vs PAOK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the fourth clash between Beitar Jerusalem and PAOK.

Beitar Jerusalem haven't beaten PAOK in any of their previous three clashes (losing once and drawing twice).

The last game between the sides in Jerusalem ended in a 3-3 draw.

PAOK have failed to win any of their last five European games (including qualifiers and main event).

Beitar Jerusalem have failed to win three of their last four European games at home, and each of their last two.

Beitar Jerusalem have failed to win any of their two official games this season: losing 3-1 vs Maccabi Haifa in the Israel Super Cup final and registering a 0-0 draw vs PAOK in the Conference League qualifiers.

Beitar Jerusalem vs PAOK Prediction

Neither side have impressed in Europe in recent years but PAOK have more experience, having played in more tournament finals than Beitar Jerusalem.

The Greek side didn't have a good pre-season campaign, and it showed in the first leg, with their misfiring attack struggling to threaten their hosts.

This game could see more action, given that it is a decider. However, it could go all the way to the shootouts, where Jerusalem could prevail.

Prediction: Beitar Jerusalem 1-1 (3-2) PAOK

Beitar Jerusalem vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (PAOK to progress after penalties)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes