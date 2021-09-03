Belarus vs Wales prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Wales resume their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier campaign on Sunday when they travel to the Kazan Central Stadium to face Belarus.

The hosts fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic last time out and will be looking to quickly move on from that result.

Belarus' poor run of games continued on Thursday as they were beaten 1-0 by the Czech Republic.

In a game in which the Czechs had total dominance, Antonín Barák scored the only goal of the game shortly after the half hour mark.

Georgi Kondratyev’s men have now lost each of their last three games across all competitions, including an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Belgium in March.

With three points from three games and one game in hand, Belarus are currently second from bottom in Group E, level on points with Sunday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Wales failed to return to winning ways on Wednesday as they played out a drab draw against Finland in their international friendly tie.

This followed a 4-0 humbling at the hands of Denmark which condemned them to a round of 16 exit from the European Championship.

Wales are currently third in the Group with three points, albeit with two games in hand.

They head into Sunday’s game in a three-game winless run and will seek to end this run and strengthen their chances of making it into the world tournament.

Belarus vs Wales Head-To-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Wales have been the dominant side in the previous five meetings, claiming four wins. Meanwhile, Belarus have picked up one win.

Belarus Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-D

Wales Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-D

Belarus vs Wales Team News

Belarus

Belarus have a clean bill of health and we expect head coach Georgi Kondratiev to name his strongest XI from his 24-man squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Wales

Wales remain without Aaron Ramsey, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams and George Thomas, who have all withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Injured: Aaron Ramsey, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams, George Thomas

Suspended: None

Belarus vs Wales Predicted XI

Belarus predicted XI (5-4-1): Sergey Chernik, Roman Begunov, Artem Rakhmanov, Maksim Shvetsov, Aleksandr Sachivko, Nikolay Zolotov; Dmitri Antilevski, Vladislav Klimovich, Nikita Korzun, Max Ebong; Vitali Lisakovich

Wales Predicted XI (3-4-3): Danny Ward; Ethan Ampadu, Tom Lockyer, James Lawrence; Harry Wilson, Dylan Levitt, Joe Allen, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Tyler Roberts

Belarus vs Wales Prediction

Both sides have seen their form suffer a slight dip in recent outings and will be looking to return to winning ways. However, Wales head into the game with a significantly stronger set of players in their arsenal and we predict they will put that to good use and claim a hard-earned win.

Prediction: Belarus 0-3 Wales

Edited by Shardul Sant