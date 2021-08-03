Belenenses vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

AS Roma continue their preparations for the new season with another friendly against Belenenses SAD in Portugal.

The Giallorossi have kept themselves very busy during this pre-season period, playing every three days since mid-July.

So far, the Rome outfit have participated in six games, winning the first four before seeing out back-to-back draws to Porto and Sevilla.

Jose Mourinho is gearing up well for his second stint in Serie A and will hope to finish the warm-up fixtures unbeaten.

In contrast, Belenenses have played only twice since returning to action. The first was a goalless stalemate against domestic rivals Benfica before a 1-0 loss to Mafra in the League Cup.

Belenenses vs AS Roma Head-To-Head

These sides have never met before in an official game.

Belenenses Form Guide (all competitions): D-L

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Belenenses vs AS Roma Team News

Beleneses

The Portuguese side haven't scored in either of their last two clashes, so head coach Petit will be looking to change that.

They've recalled a few more players since their last match, including attackers Mendes and Flavio Muginga, who might get a few minutes during the match.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Roma

Plenty of Roma's first-team stars, like Edin Dzeko, Chris Smalling and Lorenzo Pellegrini, came off the bench in the last game.

Some of them may come back into the XI, while new signing Rui Patricio, eager to prove himself, is also gunning for a start.

Young starlet Nicolo Zaniolo, who missed almost the entirety of last season, is shaping up well ahead of the new campaign and might play a part in this match too.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Belenenses vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Belenenses (4-3-3): Luiz Felipe; Diogo Calila, Chima Akas, Tomas Ribeiro, Nilton Varela; Afonso Taira, Francisco Teixeira, Cesar Sousa; Alioune Ndour, Mateo Cassierra, Rafael Santos.

AS Roma (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Bryan Reynolds, Roger Ibanez, Marash Kambulla, Riccardo Calafiori; Edoardo Bove, Ebrima Darboe; Nicolo Zaniolo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Stephan El Shaarawy; Borja Mayoral.

Belenses vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma found it hard against challenging opposition like Porto and Sevilla, exposing their weaknesses.

However, Belenenses are not an intimidating side and have had their fair share of troubles upfront.

A routine victory for the Serie A giants is on the cards.

Prediction: Belenenses 0-3 AS Roma

Edited by Peter P