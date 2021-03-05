Belenenses vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2020-21

Belenenses are set to play host to Benfica at the Estadio Nacional on Monday for their latest Primeira Liga fixture.

Belenenses come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Vasco Seabra's Moreirense on Tuesday at the Parque Moreira de Conegos. A first-half brace from Brazilian striker Rafael Martins for Moreirense was cancelled out by goals from centre-back Goncalo Silva and Colombian forward Mateo Cassierra for Belenenses.

Benfica, on the other hand, beat Miguel Cardoso's Rio Ave 2-0 on Tuesday in their most recent Primeira Liga game. Second-half goals from Swiss forward Haris Seferovic and Portugal international Pizzi secured the win for Jorge Jesus' Benfica.

Belenenses vs Benfica Head-to-Head

In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Benfica hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost two and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in January in the quarter-final of the Taca de Portugal. Benfica beat Belenenses 3-0, courtesy of goals from young Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, Portuguese midfielder Rafa Silva and Argentina international Franco Cervi.

Belenenses form guide in the Primeira Liga: D-W-D-D-D

Benfica form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-D-D-W-D

Belenenses vs Benfica Team News

Belenenses

Belenenses manager Petit will be unable to call upon the services of young left-back Nilton Varela and centre-back Eduardo Kau, while there are doubts over the availability of Nigerian left-back Chima Akas and winger Miguel Cardoso.

Injured: Nilton Varela, Eduardo Kau

Doubtful: Chima Akas, Miguel Cardoso

Suspended: None

Benfica

Meanwhile, Benfica will be without right-back Andre Almeida, while there are doubts over the availability of experienced Belgian centre-back Jan Vertonghen and Uruguay international Darwin Nunez.

Injured: Andre Almeida

Doubtful: Jan Vertonghen, Darwin Nunez

Suspended: None

Belenenses vs Benfica Predicted XI

Belenenses Predicted XI (5-4-1): Stanislav Kritsyuk, Diogo Calila, Goncalo Silva, Henrique, Tomas Ribeiro, Ruben Lima, Francisco Teixeira, Sphephelo Sithole, Thibang Phete, Silvestre Varela, Mateo Cassierra

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Helton Leite, Gilberto, Lucas Verissimo, Jardel, Alex Grimaldo, Rafa Silva, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Everton Cebolinha, Luca Waldschmidt, Haris Seferovic

Belenenses vs Benfica Prediction

Belenenses are 10th in the Primeira Liga table, and have won only one of their last five league games, drawing the other four. Portuguese winger Miguel Cardoso has done well for them, and so has left-back Ruben Lima.

Benfica, on the other hand, are 4th in the league table, 13 points behind league leaders Sporting CP. Despite heavy investment last summer Benfica have struggled this season, with manager Jorge Jesus under pressure.

Benfica, despite their issues, should triumph here.

Prediction: Belenenses 1-2 Benfica

