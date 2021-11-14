Belgium’s golden generation to get their last dance in Qatar after beating Estonia to qualify for World Cup

The fact that Belgium remain the number one ranked national team in the world is a testament to their impressive consistency in recent years.

However, the Red Devils are yet to win any major pieces of silverware despite boasting an array of stars. Their recent exit from the 2020 European Championships at the quarter-final stage was disappointing, to say the least.

Manager Roberto Martinez also came under pressure after his side were beaten by France in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League. That, though, has not affected the Red Devils in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

They are one of the few teams that are still unbeaten in qualifying and, on Saturday, recorded a 3-1 win over Estonia to further pull away from their rivals in Group E.

Belgium qualify for 2022 World Cup

Belgium’s win over Estonia confirmed their qualification to next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Martinez’s side left no stone unturned in their group as they swept aside every opponent.

In seven matches, the Red Devils have won six and drawn one, while scoring 24 goals. Belgium have not lived up to expectations in recent tournaments but they have another chance to do so.

If their domination in the qualifiers is anything to go by, this team still has a lot to offer. They continue to have the quality and squad depth to take on any side.

Christian Benteke, Yannick Carrasco and Thorgan Hazard were the heroes against Estonia but this is a team with quality all over the pitch and can’t be underestimated.

Belgium’s golden generation to get their last dance

In terms of quality, Belgium are certainly up there with any elite team the world. What the Red Devils have lacked, though, is the character to play beyond themselves when it matters most.

That is why they have always been close to winning trophies, yet so far. They have also flattered to deceive at numerous tournaments. This is despite the fact that they almost always start as one of the favorites in every competition they grace.

However, this talented group of players have another opportunity to set things right. Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne have both entered their thirties while Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois are now in their late twenties.

Clearly, time is not on the side of Belgium’s golden generation. But the 2022 World Cup offers the perfect platform for them to have their last dance. They have to make it count this time around.

Edited by Parimal