Ranking the 5 greatest players Belgium have produced

Belgium have failed to taste success in international tournaments since their 1920 Olympic triumph. While silverware has eluded the Red Devils, they have consistently produced some of the finest footballers across Europe.

🔙 #OnThisDay in 2018 some magnificent saves from @thibautcourtois and this brilliant Kevin De Bruyne goal helped Belgium edge Brazil 2-1 in a mouth-watering #WorldCup quarter-final 🇧🇪@BelRedDevils | @DeBruyneKevpic.twitter.com/obhv28Mbd1 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 6, 2021

The Red Devils do not necessarily have a rich history in football. However their current "Golden Generation" consists of some of the best players in the game at the moment as the side finished third in the 2018 World Cup and are one of the top ranked teams in the world.

On that note, we look at the five greatest players Belgium have produced.

#5 Thibaut Courtois

Belgium v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

After struggling to pin a regular role at Chelsea, Thibaut Courtois secured a loan move to La Liga side Atletico Madrid, where he proved to be one of the most promising goalkeepers in Europe.

His impressive outings between the sticks at the Atletico earned him a starting role at Chelsea the following campaign as he was viewed as the perfect successor for long-serving goalkeeper Petr Cech.

During his four-year stint as Chelsea's first-choice shot-stopper, Courtois stamped his name as a world-class goalkeeper. He helped the club to two Premier League titles as well as the FA Cup.

Real Madrid came calling for his services, and the player completed a £35m move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019.

A particular highlight of Courtois' excellent goalkeeping was his 2018 World Cup display. The 29-year-old helped Belgium to a third-placed finish, while also claiming the World Cup Golden Glove award. A few of his personal achievements include La Liga's Best Goalkeeper (2013), Belgian Sportsman of the year(2014), Premier League Golden Glove (2017).

#4 Eden Hazard

Finland v Belgium - UEFA Euro 2020: Group B

Eden Hazard became one of the hottest prospects out of Europe after spearheading Lillie's Ligue 1 title success in 2011.

The player's sensational display earned him a move to Chelsea, where he cemented his name as one of the best attackers around.

His ability to easily beat his marker before slaloming into the penalty box made him a threat to any opposition.

While at Chelsea, Hazard claimed two Premier League titles, alongside the Europa League title in his first and last season at the club.

Although he earned his dream transfer to Real Madrid in 2019, he has failed to hit his stride as he battles several recurring injuries. Nonetheless, Hazard has proven he is one of the few excellent players to make it out of Belgium.

Internationally, the Real Madrid man starred in Belgium's 2018 World Cup run, guiding them to the Bronze medal. Hazard boasts a plethora of individual accolades, including French League Player of the Year (2011, 2012), PFA Player of the Year (2015), Belgian Golden Shoe (2017), to name a few.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy