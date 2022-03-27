Belgium vs Burkina Faso prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2022

Belgium are set to play Burkina Faso at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium on Tuesday for an international friendly fixture.

Belgium come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland recently. Goals from Besiktas striker Michy Batshuayi and Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken for Belgium was cancelled out by goals from Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene and Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne for the Republic of Ireland.

Burkina Faso, on the other hand, lost 5-0 to Alain Giresse's Kosovo. Goals from Zurich centre-back Fidan Aliti, Hammarby striker Astrit Selmani, Torino right-back Mergim Vojvoda, Norwich City attacker Milot Rashica and Vitesse midfielder Toni Domgjoni secured the win for Kosovo. Burkina Faso had Caykur Rizespor midfielder Bryan Dabo sent off in the second-half.

Belgium vs Burkina Faso Head-to-Head

This is the first time Belgium are facing Burkina Faso in an international friendly game.

Belgium form guide: D-D-W-L-L

Burkina Faso form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Belgium vs Burkina Faso Team News

Belgium

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has decided to pick a fairly inexperienced squad. Experienced players like Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Benfica centre-back Jan Vertonghen, Al-Duhail centre-back Toby Alderweireld and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne have all been excluded.

Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, Lyon centre-back Jason Denayer, Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, Borussia Dortmund winger Thorgan Hazard and Liverpool forward Divock Origi have been named.

There could be potential debuts for Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, Union SG centre-back Siebe Van der Heyden and Reims centre-back Wout Faes.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Burkina Faso

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso have named Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, Aston Villa attacker Bertrand Traore and Standard Liege forward Abdoul Tapsoba.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Belgium vs Burkina Faso Predicted XI

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thomas Kaminski, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Siebe Van der Heyden, Dedryck Boyata, Alexis Saelemaekers, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Leander Dendoncker, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Christian Benteke, Yari Verschaeren

Burkina Faso Predicted XI (4-3-3): Farid Ouedraogo, Steeve Yago, Soumaila Ouattara, Edmond Tapsoba, Abdoul Razack Guiebre, Gustavo Sangare, Ismahila Ouedraogo, Cedric Badolo, Bertrand Traore, Dango Ouattara, Djibril Ouattara

Belgium vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Belgium's golden generation isn't golden anymore. The likes of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld have slowed down, while Eden Hazard has been struggling with injuries since joining Real Madrid three years ago. Young stars like Charles De Ketelaere, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Yari Verschaeren are the future of the side.

Burkina Faso, on the other hand, have exciting players playing in Europe right now, including Bertrand Traore and Edmond Tapsoba. Stars like Steeve Yago and Cyrille Bayala could prove to be crucial too.

Belgium should win this game.

Prediction: Belgium 2-0 Burkina Faso

