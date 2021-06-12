Belgium vs Russia Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 4 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Belgium lock horns with Russia in an important Group B fixture at the Krestovsky Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and could potentially top their group.

Russia are one of the most understated teams at Euro 2020 and may well be a dark horse as the tournament progresses. The Russians have selected a strong squad and have been in impressive form over the past year.

Belgium, on the other hand, are one of the favourites to win the tournament and have been exceptional under Roberto Martinez. The Belgians have a star-studded squad and will be confident going into this game.

2 - Italy were one of only two teams – alongside Belgium – to win 100% of their games in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying campaign (10/10). They scored 37 goals across these 10 qualification matches, at an average of 3.7 per game. Kick-off. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/SU1SXd6wpY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 11, 2021

Belgium vs Russia Head-to-Head

Belgium have a predictably excellent record against Russia and have won five out of seven games played between the two teams. Russia have never defeated Belgium in an official fixture and will want to create history this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two European sides took place in 2019 and ended in a stunning 4-1 victory for Belgium. The Hazard brothers ran riot on the day and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Belgium form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Russia form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Belgium vs Russia: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Belgium have a strong squad

Russia have a dismal record against Roberto Martinez's side at the Euros and have been thrashed in their two encounters with Belgium in the competition. The Russians have conceded an astonishing seven goals in their last two games against Saturday's opponents and have a point to prove this weekend.

Romelu Lukaku has enjoyed a sensational league campaign with Inter Milan and has registered 24 goals and 11 assists in the Serie A. The Belgian striker also scored five goals in the UEFA Nations League and is a contender for the Golden Boot at Euro 2020.

12 - Since 1980, the record for most dribbles completed by a player in a single match at the Euros is 12, by Eden Hazard against Hungary in 2016. Drifting. #AskOpta https://t.co/oxQgbdihlN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 10, 2021

Eden Hazard has an excellent record in this fixture and has scored four goals in his last two games against Russia. The Real Madrid winger does have a few injury concerns, however, and might not play a part in this match.

Belgium secured qualification for Euro 2020 in emphatic fashion by becoming one of only two teams to win all their qualifiers. They have also qualified for two consecutive editions of the competition for the first time in their history and will have to prove their mettle this year.

