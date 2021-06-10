Belgium vs Russia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Belgium are set to play Russia at the Gazprom Arena on Saturday in the group stage of UEFA Euro 2020.

Belgium come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Zlatko Dalic's Croatia on Monday in an international friendly game. A first-half goal from Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku secured the win for Roberto Martinez's Belgium.

Russia, on the other hand, beat Yasen Petrov's Bulgaria 1-0 on Saturday in an international friendly fixture. A late second-half penalty from Spartak Moscow forward Aleksandr Sobolev ensured victory for Stanislav Cherchesov's Russia.

Belgium vs Russia Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Belgium hold the clear advantage. They have won five games and drawn two.

The two countries last faced each other in 2019, with Belgium beating Russia 4-1. A first-half brace from star attacker Eden Hazard and goals from forward Thorgan Hazard and striker Romelu Lukaku sealed the deal for Belgium.

Belgium form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Russia form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Belgium vs Russia Team News

Belgium

Belgium have named a strong squad, although there are a few injury concerns for the game against Russia. Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku will most likely start, while Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld, Benfica centre-back Jan Vertonghen, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans are all set to feature.

There are doubts over the availability of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel, Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard

Suspended: None

Russia

Meanwhile, Russia have no known injury concerns. Zenit Saint Petersburg striker Artem Dzyuba, AS Monaco midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, Atalanta forward Aleksei Miranchuk and Zenit Saint Petersburg's veteran left-back Yuri Zhirkov have all been included in the final squad.

There could be potential debuts for the Rubin Kazan duo of Yury Dyupin and Denis Makarov.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Belgium vs Russia Predicted XI

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Thorgan Hazard, Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku was directly involved in more goals than any other player during the 2020/21 Serie A season.



And he did pretty much everything for Inter. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EQumHubOYJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 6, 2021

Russia Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Anton Shunin, Igor Diveyev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Fyodor Kudryashov, Mario Fernandes, Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoyev, Yuri Zhirkov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Golovin, Artem Dzyuba

Belgium vs Russia Prediction

This is probably the last chance for Belgium's golden generation to win an international trophy. The potential absence of two stars in the form of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard could prove to be problematic. However, Romelu Lukaku enjoyed an excellent season with Inter Milan and he will surely be a danger to any opposition.

Russia, on the other hand, will rely on the goalscoring prowess of Artem Dyzuba, who scored 20 league goals for Zenit Saint Petersburg this season. Midfielders Aleksei Miranchuk and Aleksandr Golovin have shown glimpses of their talent at club level, and they will be key.

Belgium should be able to win here.

Prediction: Belgium 2-1 Russia

Edited by Abhinav Anand