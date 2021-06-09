Euro 2020: 5 players who have a point to prove in the tournament

With UEFA Euro 2020 about to begin in a few days, the excitement has reached a crescendo, as some of the biggest footballing nations in the continent will play against each other to win the prestigious competition.

International competitions like Euro 2020 also provide a good opportunity for players coming off poor seasons to get back to form or attract the attention of a 'big' club.

On that note, let's take a look at five such players who have a point to prove at Euro 2020:

#5 Jordan Pickford (England)

Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford became one of the most expensive goalkeepers in the game when Everton splurged £25.6 million in 2017 to sign him from Sunderland.

Pickford's performances for Sunderland were impressive, but his Everton career has been plagued by inconsistency. The 27-year-old has committed some high-profile errors for the Toffees. He came under the spotlight this season after a dangerous tackle on Virgil van Dijk, which resulted in a season-ending injury for the Dutchman.

⭐️ Jordan Pickford - MotM: Liverpool 0⃣-2⃣ @Everton



⛔️ Clean Sheets - 1

🧤 Saves - 6

⬆️ High Claims - 1

📈 Rating - 8.07



⏪ It's Pickford's first Man of the Match rating in the Premier League since January 2019#LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/Jd3WuiSTuC — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 20, 2021

There has been debate about whether Pickford should start for England at Euro 2020, as Manchester United's Dean Henderson has provided tough competition. Nevertheless, England manager Gareth Southgate has decided to stick with Pickford for the time being, but the Everton no. 1 will have to be at his very best at Euro 2020.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020.

#4 Alvaro Morata (Spain)

Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata is a decent forward, but his form in front of goal tends to be extremely patchy.

Spain manager Luis Enrique has named two strikers in his Euro 2020 squad - Morata and Villarreal's Gerard Moreno. While Moreno enjoyed a good season with Villareal, Morata's Juventus struggled and finished fourth in Serie A. The 28-year old made 23 league starts, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists.

Morata is not an out and out striker. So it remains to be seen whether Enrique starts Morata or Moreno or if he opts for a more fluid option up front at Euro 2020.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by BH