Strongest possible starting XI for the Netherlands | UEFA Euro 2020

UEFA Euro 2020 is right around the corner and the excitement has now hit fever pitch with all the nations having announced their squads for the tournament.

The Netherlands have named an exciting team, although there are still question marks about manager Frank de Boer.

Playing three at the back is a possibility, keeping in mind the personnel at the disposal of de Boer.

It is a strong squad capable of defeating any opposition on their day. However, the Netherlands remain an inconsistent unit and will have to be at their very best at Euro 2020 to progress to the later stages.

OFFICIAL: Netherlands have announced their squad for the 2020 European Championship. 🇳🇱#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/7DS9yxCYz0 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 26, 2021

With two starters in the form of Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk not available, the pressure will be on senior pros like Daley Blind, Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay to produce the goods.

We look at the strongest possible starting XI for the Netherlands at UEFA Euro 2020.

How the Netherlands can line up at the Euros

Goalkeeper- Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax)

AFC Ajax v Lille OSC - UEFA Europa League Round Of 32 Leg Two

The axing of Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from the Netherlands squad for Euro 2020 due to COVID-19 will mean that one of Ajax's Maarten Stekelenburg and Norwich City's Tim Krul will start for the Netherlands at the tournament.

Stekelenburg is a veteran goalkeeper and is currently in his second stint at Ajax. Initially a backup to Andre Onana, the 38-year old has been Ajax's no.1 since Onana's 12-month ban. Stekelenburg is highly experienced, having played for the likes of Roma, Fulham and Everton.

🔸 Jasper Cillessen misses #EURO2020



ℹ️ The goalie tested positive in a PCR test last week and went into self-isolation. Marco Bizot, who was already part of the group as the fourth goalkeeper, is now part of the official #EURO2020 squad.



Get well soon, Jasper! 🍀#WeTheWave — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 1, 2021

The former AS Monaco man, who made 282 appearances in all competitions for Ajax in his first spell, made 12 starts in the Eredivisie this season. With Onana likely to depart in the summer, Stekelenburg looks set to play next season as the starting goalkeeper for Ajax.

Other options: Tim Krul (Norwich City), Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar)

Also Read: UEFA Euro 2020: Top 5 contenders to win the tournament

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury