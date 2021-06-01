Strongest possible starting XI for France | UEFA Euro 2020

UEFA Euro 2020 is just around the corner, and football fans across the world are getting ready for one of the biggest tournaments in world football.

The majority of countries have announced their squad for Euro 2020. France have named an exceptionally strong squad, consisting of some of the best players in world football.

It will be hard for France manager Didier Deschamps to name a starting XI from such a talented group of players for Euro 2020. However, stability is important and a constant first XI is essential for countries aiming to win the tournament.

Strongest possible starting XI for France at UEFA Euro 2020

Goalkeeper- Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

France's star-studded squad will be led by captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who will be coming to Euro 2020 on the back of a poor campaign for Tottenham Hotspur.

Lloris has been an excellent player for Spurs since his arrival from Lyon in 2012 for £11.3 million. An athletic goalkeeper, the 34-year old has been criticized after committing major errors in recent seasons for both club and country, but in general, Lloris still remains a trustworthy shot-stopper.

The former Nice man made 38 appearances in the Premier League this season, keeping 12 clean sheets as Tottenham Hotspur finished seventh. It is hard to envisage Lloris not starting every game for France at Euro 2020. With 123 caps for the France senior side, he is also one of the most experienced players in the squad.

Other options: Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Mike Maignan (Lille)

