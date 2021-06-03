Strongest possible starting XI for Portugal | UEFA Euro 2020

With Euro 2020 around the corner, national team managers have announced their 26-man squads for the tournament.

Portugal and France are among the favourites to win Euro 2020, courtesy of their incredible strength and depth in every position. Portugal are the defending champions, beating France in the Euro 2016 final.

Cristiano Ronaldo will, unquestionably, be Portugal's biggest superstar at the Euros. However, they also boast of tremendous talent at every position, and manager Fernando Santos has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal to choose from.

Ganhar o Campeonato, a Taça, a Supertaça e ser Melhor Marcador na Liga: 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗥. 🏆 Cristiano Ronaldo, o colecionador de troféus em 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇪🇸 e 🇮🇹! #VamosComTudo #TeamPortugal pic.twitter.com/LeKRe7CdXI — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) May 27, 2021

On that note, let's look at the strongest possible starting XI for Portugal at UEFA Euro 2020.

Goalkeeper- Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rui Patricio

Rui Patricio has quietly done a good job at Wolverhampton Wanderers since joining them in 2018. He will most likely be the starting goalkeeper for Portugal at Euro 2020.

With 92 caps, the 33-year old is one of the more experienced members of the Portugal team. Wolves did not enjoy the best of seasons this time around, but Patricio was a solid performer, so Portugal manager Fernando Santos will rely on the custodian for his experience and pedigree.

🇧🇪 Leander Dendoncker

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Conor Coady

🇵🇹 Joao Moutinho

🇵🇹 Ruben Neves

🇵🇹 Rui Patricio

🇵🇹 Nelson Semedo

🇪🇸 Adama Traore



A record-breaking number of Wolves players attending #EURO2020!



Our previous highest was four, set at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.



🗞👇 — Wolves (@Wolves) June 2, 2021

The former Sporting man made 37 Premier League appearances this season, keeping ten clean sheets. Patricio could prove to be one of the best goalkeepers at Euro 2020.

Other options: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Silva (Granada).

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by BH