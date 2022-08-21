“Bench serves you right,” “Enjoy your seat” – Rival fans troll 29-year-old star who ‘thought he would be the big dog’ as he misses out on Real Madrid playing XI

Real Madrid have released their starting lineup to face Celta Vigo, and rival fans are having a laugh about a conspicuously missing name. Having moved from Stamford Bridge to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu during the summer, Antonio Rudiger had likely hoped to hit the ground running under Carlo Ancelotti.

However, the opposite has happened and the Germany international has played just one full game for Real Madrid, having entered as a substitute in their UEFA Super Cup final.

After starting alongside Nacho against Almeria in their first La Liga match of the campaign, the 29-year-old has been relegated to the bench once more.

While he may likely come on at some point in the Celta Vigo clash, rival fans took to Twitter to troll the center-back, as he is yet to take control of a starting position. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Achraf.Abdellatif @achrafNR06 @realmadriden Rudiger from Chelsea starting line up to Madrid bench 🤣🤣🤣 @realmadriden Rudiger from Chelsea starting line up to Madrid bench 🤣🤣🤣

silva @mikesilva___ @realmadriden Rudiger, we tried to warn you but you went for the moneys @realmadriden Rudiger, we tried to warn you but you went for the moneys

JORGINHO @McZurich255 @realmadriden I love to see Rudiger on the bench @realmadriden I love to see Rudiger on the bench 😂

Real Madrid's starting lineup to face Celta Vigo

Los Blancos head to face Celta Vigo away at Balaidos, with the La Liga Champions set to begin life without Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. Madrid will hope to secure all three points available and have lined up a strong side to make that possible.

The away side started with none other than Thibaut Courtois in goal, with the Belgian shot-stopper maintaining his hegemony between the sticks. In front of the Belgian is a back four that will be familiar to those of a Real Madrid persuasion, with Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Dani Carvajal.

The Madrid midfield has a new triangle that Carlo Ancelotti will hope can offer solidity, industry, and tact moving forward. Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and the veteran Luka Modric have been tasked with controlling the middle of the park on this away trip.

Upfront, Real Madrid pulled no surprises with star men Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. leading the line. The French striker will hope to continue his fine form from the previous season, while the Selecao forward will hope he can continue his impressive development.

Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde will man the right hand side of the Madrid attack this evening but will be expected to drop and provide an extra body in midfield.

Madrid will also have talent on the bench to provide cover for the game. These include Eden Hazard, Antonio Rudiger, Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz, Lucas Vasquez, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, Andriy Lunin, and Luis Lopez.

