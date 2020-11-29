Benevento 1-1 Juventus: 5 talking points as the Bianconeri drop points without Cristiano Ronaldo | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw during their trip to Benevento as the hosts equalised in first-half stoppage time to cancel the reigning champions' one-goal lead.

Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock in the 21st minute but could not add a second goal to his name.

Andrea Pirlo's men gave up the chance to move into the Serie A top four after Paulo Dybala missed a couple of chances and failed to step up in the absence of their top-scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The hosts managed to secure a hard-fought point from the game thanks to a marvellous finish by Gaetano Letizia in the dying moments of the first half. The visitors had plenty of shots on goal but lacked the finishing touch going forward.

Morata was shown a red card after the final whistle following an argument with the referee, which only made Juventus' disappointing night even worse.

Here, we take a look at the five talking points from the dull fixture as Juventus drop points for the fifth time this term.

#5 Juventus share the spoils for the fifth time in the nine games, as many as they did in the entirety of last season

In his first nine Serie A games, Andrea Pirlo has played out five draws.

Juventus continued their run of dropping points this season with yet another draw. The Old Lady have drawn five games in their first nine league outings since 2001-02. With just four wins this season (three, if we exclude the Napoli match forfeit), they could fall six points behind leaders AC Milan, who will play their game on Sunday.

Juventus have now drawn as many league games this season as they did in the entirety of last season's title-winning campaign (5).



They've only played nine matches. 😳 pic.twitter.com/WOjvEhwvhz — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 28, 2020

In their title-winning campaign last season, Juventus were ahead of Inter Milan by just a point. This was because they dropped points only 12 times (five draws and seven losses) as compared to Inter who dropped points 14 times (10 draws and four losses).

The Serie A title race has been close for the last couple of seasons, and Juventus' tendency to drop points against clubs like Benevento, against whom they should pick up a win, could prove costly going forward.

#4 Benevento earn their first point against Juventus

Filippo Inzaghi secured a historical point against Juventus tonight for his club.

Benevento gave Juventus a tough fight, and it would be criminal to overlook the efforts put in by Filippo Inzaghi's men on Saturday.

The draw at the Stadio Comunale Ciro Vigorito earned a historical point for the hosts as it was the first time they shared the spoils with the Bianconeri in Serie A.

Pippo Inzaghi praised his Benevento players for a 1-1 draw against Juventus. ‘We could have won it if we were a bit smarter on the counter.’ https://t.co/zen3ZRvhon #Benevento #Juventus #SerieA #BeneventoJuve #SerieATIM pic.twitter.com/oLOl1vy968 — footballitalia (@footballitalia) November 28, 2020

It was a great result for the recently-promoted side, and they now remain four points off the drop zone. They are next scheduled to play Parma and could even secure three points from the fixture.