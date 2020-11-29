Benevento 1-1 Juventus: Bianconeri player ratings as Andrea Pirlo's side drop more points | Serie A 2020-21

A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Juventus dropped more points on the road after Benevento held the defending champions to a disappointing 1-1 draw in the 2020-21 Serie A.

Alvaro Morata put the visitors ahead after just 21 minutes following a spectacular cross from Federico Chiesa, but Gaetano Letizia restored parity deep into first-half stoppage time.

The Bianconeri wasted a couple of good chances before the break, particularly through Paulo Dybala and Aaron Ramsey, and that eventually proved costly.

It is Juventus' fifth draw of the season with only nine games in, and they may fall further behind runaway leaders AC Milan should the Rossoneri win tomorrow.

On that note, here are the ratings of Juventus players in the game.

Wojciech Szczesny - 8/10

On a night when Juventus were largely below-par, Wojciech Szczesny stepped up to the plate to deny Benevento with some incredible saves and keep his side in the game.

Juan Cuadrado - 5/10

It was one of Juan Cuadrado's worst performances in a Juventus shirt. He was terrible at both ends against Benevento. Cuadrado took way too much time on the ball on several occasions, slowing down Juventus' tempo, and was nowhere to be seen when Benevento drove forward on the break.

Matthijs de Ligt - 6.5/10

The Dutch centre-back Matthisj de Lift had a decent game, helping Juventus build from the back with accurate passes.

Danilo - 7/10

Danilo started in the centre-back role against Benevento but didn't look out of position. He communicated well with De Ligt and demonstrated his aerial prowess. He won four duels, the most by any player, while also making three interceptions.

Gianluca Frabotta - 6/10

The 21-year old Gianluca Frabotta was promising with his runs for Juventus, but his final ball left a lot to be desired.

Federico Chiesa - 8/10

A world-class assist from Federico Chiesa set up Alvaro Morata for Juventus' opener. It was a perfectly-weighted cross from inside his own half to find the Spaniard.

WHAT A PASS! Chiesa, was that you?



Àlvaro Morata can't stop scoring for Juventus this season, but above all that Federico Chiesa pass deserve a credit.



Outstanding pass. Class finish. 🔥⚪⚫pic.twitter.com/T0VCzQNjjf — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) November 28, 2020

Arthur - 6/10

Nine games in and Arthur is yet to fully justify his price tag. He offered nothing going forward while his poor clearance from a dead ball allowed Letizia to equalise for Benevento.

Adrien Rabiot - 7/10

It was a solid performance from Adrien Rabiot once again, as he helped ball-progression with his vision and accuracy. He also made two successful tackles, three clearances and finished the match with a 92% passing accuracy.

Adrien Rabiot has a completed every pass he attempted in the first-half. 30 attempted, 30 completed. Thirty. — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) November 28, 2020

Aaron Ramsey - 6/10

Aaron Ramsey missed a great chance to double Juventus' lead early on, but that was more down to Benevento goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo's brilliant stop. Otherwise, there was nothing much noteworthy from the Welshman in the game.

Paulo Dybala - 5/10

It was another stinker from the beleaguered Argentine Paulo Dybala, who increasingly looks past his best. He missed a few good chances in the first half, which he would've buried in the past, while the Benevento goalkeeper also denied him in the closing stages of the game.

Alvaro Morata - 7.5/10

Alvaro Morata continued his prolific return to Juventus with another goal, brilliantly turning two defenders around before nestling into the right corner. In the process, the Spain international brought his tally up to eight since rejoining the Bianconeri, but got sent off after full-time for saying something to the referee.

48% - Alvaro Morata has been involved in 48% of the goals scored by Juventus this season (8 goals and 3 assists: 11 out of 23 total goals by the Bianconeri in all competitions). Integration.#BeneventoJuve pic.twitter.com/tSTalM8I2O — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 28, 2020

Ratings of Juventus Substitutes

Rodrigo Bentancur - 6/10

Rodrigo Bentancur stood out for his passing, completing all 18 of his passes after being subbed on.

Dejan Kulusevski - 6/10

The Swede Dejan Kulusevski once again came on after the hour mark but couldn't be seen until his effort in stoppage time drew a nice stop out of Montipo.

Federico Bernardeschi - 5/10

Like Dybala, the Italian Federico Bernardeschi too appears to be more of a liability for Juventus. He never looked like finding the goal which Pirlo thought he would after bringing him on.