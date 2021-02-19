Benevento vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news, and more | Serie A 2020-21

A resurgent AS Roma go to Stadio Ciro Vigorito to face a struggling Benevento in Serie A, hoping to keep up their push for a Champions League return.

With three wins from their last four games, the Giallorossi are looking sharp and in a rich vein of form. They followed up their impressive league efforts with a confident 2-0 victory against Braga on Thursday in the Europa League.

They're currently third in the standings with 43 points from 22 games, two clear of reigning champions Juventus, albeit having played one more game.

Paulo Fonseca's side are dreaming of a top-four finish for the first time since 2018. It's going to take a mighty effort from promoted side Benevento to stop them.

Without a win in their last six league games, the Sorcerers are inching ever closer to the drop zone. They currently sit in 15th position with 24 points, just nine clear of the bottom three.

In only their second-ever campaign in the top-flight, the Campania-based outfit's Achilles heel has been a porous defense. They have conceded more goals (43) than all but three sides in the division.

Benevento vs AS Roma Head-To-Head

In four games between the sides, AS Roma have won three times while Benevento pulled off an upset with a 2-1 win at home in September 2018.

The Giallorossi have also scored 15 times against them in this period, including five earlier this campaign in a thumping 5-2 victory in Rome.

Benevento Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-D

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Benevento vs AS Roma Team News

Benevento

Luca Antei is nearing his return from a knee problem but this match has come a bit too soon for him. Gaetano Letizia and Gabriele Moncini are nursing serious injuries and won't be available for the clash.

Injured: Luca Antei, Gaetano Letizia, and Gabriele Moncini

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Roma

The visitors have had quite a few high-profile casualties with five players out injured. This includes Chris Smalling and Roger Ibanez, both of whom are nursing muscle injuries.

Young gun Nicolo Zaniolo is a long-term absentee with a ligament rupture and is not expected to return before April.

Injured: Nicolo Zaniolo, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Marash Kumbulla, and Bryan Cristante.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Benevento vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Benevento (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo; Fabio Depaoli, Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba; Perparim Hetemaj, Pasquale Schiattarella, Nicolas Viola; Iago Falque, Gianluca Caprari; Gianluca Lapadula.

AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante, Federico Fazio; Rick Karsdorp, Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Borja Mayoral.

Benevento vs AS Roma Prediction

In all their victories against Benevento, Roma have been absolutely dominant, scoring at least four times on all three occasions.

Given their contrasting run of form right now, we expect another high-scoring win for the capital club.

Prediction: Benevento 1-3 AS Roma