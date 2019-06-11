×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Roma bring in Fonseca from Shakhtar

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    11 Jun 2019, 14:22 IST
fonseca - CROPPED
New Roma coach Paulo Fonseca

Roma have confirmed the arrival of Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

A permanent replacement for Euesbio Di Francesco was needed after interim boss Claudio Ranieri confirmed he would not be staying beyond the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and Rafael Benitez were linked with the post, but Roma have sealed a move for Fonseca.

The former Porto coach has the option for a third year at the Stadio Olimpico that would keep him at Roma until 2022.

"I am very pleased to be appointed the head coach of Roma," Fonseca said. "I want to thank the club's management for the opportunity they have given me.

"I am excited and motivated by the task ahead of us. I cannot wait to move to Rome, meet our fans and get started. Together, I believe we can create something special."

The 46-year-old had been in charge of Shakhtar Donetsk for three seasons, winning the Ukrainian Premier League in each campaign.

Fonseca also guided Shakhtar to the last 16 of the Champions League in 2017-18, where they were beaten by eventual semi-finalists Roma on away goals.

Advertisement

President James Palotta said: "We are delighted to welcome Paulo Fonseca to the club.

"Paulo is a young and ambitious coach with international experience, a winning mentality and a reputation for bold, attacking football that will excite our fans.

"From the very first conversations we had with him, he made it very clear he wanted to come to Roma and was excited about the challenge of working with our players and putting out a team that the fans can be proud of."

Roma finished sixth in Serie A in 2018-19, missing out on Champions League qualification by three points under Ranieri.

Advertisement
AS Roma set to name their new manager
RELATED STORY
AS Roma Transfer News: Giallorossi looking to sign French midfielder Jordan Veretout
RELATED STORY
4 coaches that could replace Gennaro Gattuso at AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Monchi leaves Roma in more Champions League fallout
RELATED STORY
UEFA punishes Shakhtar Donetsk, Lazio for fan racism
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Ranieri named new Roma head coach
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 talking points from Group F's final day matches (Manchester City, Lyon, Shakhtar, Hoffenheim)
RELATED STORY
Why football fans need to remember that they are rivals, not enemies
RELATED STORY
Roma president hits back at Monchi criticism
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid eyeing Roma star
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Today KAZ SAN 07:30 PM Kazakhstan vs San Marino
Today AZE SLO 09:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Slovakia
Tomorrow HUN WAL 12:15 AM Hungary vs Wales
Tomorrow GER EST 12:15 AM Germany vs Estonia
Tomorrow BEL NOR 12:15 AM Belarus vs Northern Ireland
Tomorrow ICE TUR 12:15 AM Iceland vs Turkey
International Friendlies 2019
PP IRA LIB Iraq vs Libya
Tomorrow CRO TUN 12:15 AM Croatia vs Tunisia
PP GAM ZAM Gambia vs Zambia
Tomorrow MOR GAM 10:00 PM Morocco vs Gambia
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us