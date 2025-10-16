Sevilla vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

The action continues in round nine of Spanish La Liga as Sevilla welcome Mallorca to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday. Mallorca head into the weekend on a run of four defeats from their four away matches this season and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Sevilla picked up their first league win over Barcelona since October 2015 in their last outing before the international break when they ran riot in a shock 4-1 victory at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Matias Almeyda’s men have gone unbeaten in five of their last six matches, picking up four wins and one draw since kicking off the 2025-26 La Liga campaign with consecutive defeats against Athletic Club and Getafe.

Sevilla have picked up 13 points from their eight La Liga matches so far to sit sixth in the league standings but could move level on points with third-placed Villarreal with a win this weekend.

On the other hand, Mallorca were sent crashing back to earth last time out when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Athletic Club at the San Mames Stadium.

Before that, Jagoba Arrasate’s side picked up their first victory of the campaign on September 27 when they edged out Alaves 1-0 on home turf to end their run of nine straight matches without a win since May 10.

Mallorca have managed just five points from a possible 24 in La Liga so far to sit rock-bottom in the league standings, level on points with 19th-placed Real Sociedad.

Sevilla vs Mallorca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides, Sevilla boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Mallorca have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last seven La Liga home games against Arrasate’s men, picking up five wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat in November 2010.

Mallorca have lost all but one of their last eight away matches in the league, with a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano on May 24 being the exception.

Sevilla vs Mallorca Prediction

Having stumbled into the new season, Sevilla have picked themselves up, claiming four wins and one draw from their last six games. Almeyda’s men take on a Mallorca side whose form on the road is currently nothing to write home about and we fancy them to come away with all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 Mallorca

Sevilla vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in nine of their last 10 encounters)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More