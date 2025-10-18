Manchester United enter race to sign Brazilian star from Real Madrid in January transfer window: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid striker Endrick in the January transfer window. The Brazilian could look for regular playing time ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Endrick joined Real Madrid from Palmeiras in 2024. He has made 37 senior appearances for the Spanish giants, recording seven goals and one assist. However, all of those appearances came last season under Carlo Ancelotti.

Endrick recovered from a thigh injury in September, but head coach Xabi Alonso has chosen Gonzalo Garcia over him. Hence, as per Mundo Deportivo, he is garnering attention from multiple clubs across Europe, including Manchester United. They are looking to sign him either on loan or permanently in the January transfer window.

Endrick was linked with a move away in the summer as well, but chose to stay at Real Madrid. However, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, he could look to leave in January for regular playing time. He has made 14 senior appearances for Brazil, scoring three goals.

Olympique Marseille are another club highly keen on signing Endrick in January. Meanwhile, apart from Manchester United, Premier League clubs like Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, and Newcastle United are also interested in signing him.

Matheus Cunha on what former Real Madrid star told him ahead of Manchester United move

The Red Devils signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported fee of £62.5 million in the summer. The Brazilian attacker has made seven appearances for Manchester United but has failed to make a goal contribution.

In an interview in August, Cunha shared what former Real Madrid star Ronaldo Nazario told him ahead of his move to Old Trafford. He said:

"And Ronaldo, yeah, talking about the atmosphere around the Old Trafford, everything like that, the fans, and then, you know. It felt inside of me already, like, it's my perfect movie, but after they said it, like, yeah, the check is already there."

He said that he also spoke to former Barcelona man Ronaldinho, saying:

"'Wow', he said, 'Wow, it's one of the biggest club in the world now? Yeah. You deserve that, honestly, I have the opportunity, and then, hey, I don't know if I can say this. Yes, you can. It' unbelievable club.'"

Ronaldo and Ronaldinho never played in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Cunha will next be in action for Manchester United when they face rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, October 19.

