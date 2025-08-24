"After they said it, the check is already there" - Matheus Cunha recalls conversation with Ronaldinho and Ronaldo before Manchester United switch

Matheus Cunha has opened up on his conversation with Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario before his move to Manchester United. He said that both the Brazilian legends were positive about his transfer and heaped praise on the club.

The Red Devils signed Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer after paying his release clause, reportedly worth £62.5 million. He made his debut against Arsenal at Old Trafford in their Premier League 2025-26 opener on August 17. While he put in a good performance, he wasn't able to help United score as they lost 1-0.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Cunha opened up on what his compatriot Ronaldinho said to him about joining Manchester United. He said:

"'Wow', he said, 'Wow, it's one of the biggest club in the world now? Yeah. You deserve that, honestly, I have the opportunity, and then, hey, I don't know if I can say this. Yes, you can. It' unbelievable club.'"

The host clarified from Cunha that Ronaldinho meant he wanted to play for United, and the forward said:

"Yeah, he wished to play exactly. Here at Man United. Yeah, he's like, 'Wow, it will be like something. Then I enjoy a lot to play, and they feel like, 'yes, a good move, perfect move'."

Cunha also shared what Ronaldo Nazario said to him about the move, adding:

"And Ronaldo, yeah, talking about the atmosphere around the Old Trafford, everything like that, the fans, and then, you know. It felt inside of me already, like, it's my perfect movie, but after they said it, like, yeah, the check is already there."

Ronaldinho, notably, played twice against Manchester United with AC Milan, losing both times. Ronaldo, meanwhile, faced them twice with Real Madrid and once with Inter Milan, winning, drawing, and losing once each.

Matheus Cunha on his conversation with Ruben Amorim about his position at Manchester United

Matheus Cunha has played in numerous positions in his career so far. He has played on either wing, as a striker, a second striker, and as a 10. At Manchester United, he has revealed that he prefers to play as a 10, which he also talked about with Ruben Amorim.

In his interview with Sky Sports, Cunha said:

"It's something that Ruben, when he brought me here, chatted a lot about. I think my perfect position to play is around the middle, a little bit between the midfield and the striker.

"So, a No 10, I think this is the position that is easier to understand, behind the forward, where you can create much more space. This is the position they brought me here for, it is somewhere I feel comfortable, and I hope I can bring some creativity to the team."

Cunha had joined Wolves on loan from Atletico Madrid in January 2023 before the move was made permanent that summer. He recorded 33 goals and 15 assists in 92 games for them before his move to Manchester United.

