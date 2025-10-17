Former Manchester City boss believes he is in the running to replace Ruben Amorim if latter is sacked by Manchester United: Reports

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini believes he's in the running to potentially replace Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim. The latter could potentially be under pressure if results don't improve soon.

The Red Devils appointed Amorim as manager in October last year and finished trophyless and 15th in the Premier League. They have won just three of their eight games across competitions this season. This includes an elimination from the EFL Cup second round at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town via a penalty shootout.

Hence, there has been immense pressure on Ruben Amorim, at least from the media, fans, and the pundits. Amidst speculation about his future at Manchester United, Roberto Mancini reportedly believes he is in the running to replace the Portuguese. As per The Sun, the former Manchester City boss has told a friend that he can potentially take over at Old Trafford.

Mancini is currently without a job after his contract with the Saudi Arabian national team was terminated in October 2024. He managed Manchester City from 2009 to 2013, winning the Premier League title and the FA Cup in the 2011-12 season. He also managed Italy, as they won the UEFA Euro 2020, beating England in the final on penalties.

Mancini, notably, has faced Manchester United 12 times in his career, winning five times, losing six times, and drawing once.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola interested in signing Manchester United target: Reports

As per Fichajes.net, Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to sign Aleksandar Pavlovic ahead of rivals Manchester United. Both sides are among a host of clubs interested in the Bayern Munich midfielder.

Manchester City signed Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan in the summer, but are still looking to reinforce their midfield. Bernardo Silva's contract expires next summer, while there are concerns over the long-term fitness of Rodri. Moreover, Nico Gonzalez has failed to make a big impact at the club.

Manchester United, meanwhile, failed to sign a senior midfielder in the summer and appear to be struggling in that area. The likes of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo have failed to deliver consistent performances. This has led to Ruben Amorim choosing to play Bruno Fernandes out of position.

Pavlovic could be a good signing for either side. The 21-year-old came through Bayern Munich's academy and is known for his calmness on the ball. He has made 63 senior appearances, recording four goals and three assists. His contract with Bayern expires in 2029.

