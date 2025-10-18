Barcelona boss Hansi Flick responds amid reports of ‘double standards’ in disciplinary action taken against Lamine Yamal when compared to Rashford

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has responded to allegations of double standards in disciplinary actions involving Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford. The Englishman joined the Catalans from Manchester United this summer on a season-long loan.
Rashford has been on fire for the LaLiga champions so far, scoring three goals and setting up five more from 10 games in all competitions. However, he was dropped to the bench against Getafe in September as a punishment for being late.
Flick is known for being a strict disciplinarian and also punished Jules Kounde for being late last season. However, alternate reports have stated that Lamine Yamal escaped a punishment for a similar offense this season.
The Spaniard was reportedly late to a team meeting in the build up to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) game. However, Barcelona hierarchy allegedly forced Flick to include the 18-year-old in the starting XI for the game.
Speaking recently, as cited by The Manchester Evening News, the German manager brushed those rumours aside.
"I'd like to know where you're getting that rumour from. It's b*******. It's not true. At this club, with Deco and the rest of the professionals, I have a real relationship. I believe in my work. I have their trust, and they wouldn't ask us for it. It's rubbish. Whoever said it lied," said Flick.
Barcelona next face Girona on Saturday, October 18, at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.
How many goals has Lamine Yamal scored for Barcelona this season?
Lamine Yamal ended all speculation regarding his future over the summer by signing a new deal with Barcelona until 2031. The Spaniard, though, has endured an injury-ravaged start to the new campaign.
Yamal has missed five games already this season due to a groin injury, but has still managed two goals and four assists from five games in all competitions. The teenager is coming off a stunning campaign under Hansi Flick, where he registered 18 goals and 25 assists from 55 games.
Lamine Yamal's efforts helped the Catalans secure a domestic treble, and also saw him finish second behind Ousmane Dembele in the Ballon d'Or race. The youngster, however, won the Kopa Trophy, beating PSG's Desire Doue to the top prize.
Barcelona will be eager to have their prized asset back fit as they prepare for a testing season. Hansi Flick will be determined to get his hands on the Champions League this season, and Yamal remains pivotal to his plans.