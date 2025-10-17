Cristiano Ronaldo's foreign Al-Nassr teammate set to be left out of XI for upcoming SPL clash against Al-Fateh: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are set to be without goalkeeper Bento for their Saudi Pro League meeting with Al-Fateh this weekend, as per reports. The Brazil international has been in and out of the squad under coach Jorge Jesus, and appears set to be excluded from the Matchday roster this week.

A report from a club source on X has revealed that Jesus has decided to overlook Bento for the visit of Al-Fateh to Al-Awwal Park. The former Atletico Paranaense goalkeeper will be a spectator while his teammates take on the minnows, who are languishing in 16th place in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Fateh have picked up just one point and are in the relegation zone, while Cristiano Ronaldo has led Al-Nassr to the top of the standings with 12 points from four games.

عالم النصر @NFC1World 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨- الرياضية | - استبعاد بينتو عن قائمة #النصر امام الفتح

Bento featured for Brazil in their impressive 5-0 win over South Korea in their international friendly on October 10th, keeping a clean sheet and helping his side secure the win. The 26-year-old was rested for the second friendly against Japan, with Hugo Souza featuring for the Selecao while he watched on from the bench.

Croistiano Ronaldo's side have mostly deployed Bento as their cup competition goalkeeper this season, judging by his single league appearance. He has made five more appearances in cup competitions, including the Saudi Super Cup played earlier this season.

Jorge Jesus has used all three of his senior goalkeepers this season, with Raghed Najjar featuring twice in the league and Nawaf Al-Aqidi also making an appearance. One of the duo will likely start against Al-Fateh on Saturday, October 18th, while the other will start from the bench in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr set to be without forward for Al-Fateh clash: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Wesley is set to miss out on the Al-Nassr squad for their league meeting with Al-Fateh on Saturday, as per reports. The Brazilian youngster is one of those to have been overlooked by head coach Jesus for the home game.

Al Nassr Zone @TheNassrZone 🚨 @ariyadhiah 🚨 Jorge Jesus has decided to leave out Bento and Wesley from the squad list for tomorrow’s match.

A club source on X has named the 20-year-old as having been dropped for the game against Al-Fateh just over two weeks after he was on international duty. He played for the Brazil U-20 team at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup, playing in all three group games as they finished bottom of Group C.

Winger Wesley has yet to feature in the Saudi Pro League this season, with all four of his appearances coming in cup competitions. The former Corinthians man has scored two goals for Al-Nassr this season despite starting only twice in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence.

