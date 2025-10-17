Eden Hazard names Chelsea player he believes is a better dribbler than Liverpool's Mo Salah 

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard has picked Cole Palmer as the better dribbler than Liverpool counterpart Mohamed Salah. He believes that the Englishman is also better than Alexander Isak and Eberechi Eze in the Premier League.

Speaking to the Premier League media team, Hazard was asked to pick the better dribbler from the options provided in a winner-stays-on style of questions. The Belgian legend picked Mohammed Kudus over Kaoru Mitoma, but the Tottenham star lost out to Arsenal's Eze in the next round.

Eze kept his place for three more rounds, beating Jack Grealish, Florian Wirtz, and Phil Foden, as Hazard picked him as the better dribbler. However, the former Crystal Palace star lost out as soon as Palmer became an option. The Englishman kept his place ahead of Isak and Salah, as Hazard backed the Chelsea man over the Liverpool duo.

Palmer was compared to Hazard earlier this year, when Roberto di Matteo claimed that the Chelsea star was similar to the Belgian. He backed the former Manchester City star to win the Ballon d'Or and told GOAL

"Everybody has his own style, but Cole Palmer is very difficult to mark and to defend against, because he's such an intelligent player and he always knows where to find the space. But I had to compare him to a former Chelsea player, maybe Eden Hazard."

"Hazard was a similar player that could slide past opponents with a first touch and find the space as well as go past players and score and assist. So I think that would be probably the closest comparison, to make it look so easy. I think Cole Palmer has all the qualities to win a Ballon d'Or in his career. Ultimately, it depends how successful the team will be with him."

Eden Hazard scored 110 goals in his 352 matches for the Blues. Palmer has managed 45 goals in his 101 matches and is on par to go better than the Belgian legend.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah on Chelsea legend Eden Hazard

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah told TNT Sports Mexico earlier this year that he is good friends with Eden Hazard. He shared the dressing room with the Belgian for a short time at Stamford Bridge and he said:

"Me and Eden are very good friends. When we see each other we have so much fun."

Hazard and Salah played just nine matches together at Chelsea, starting just once together.

