Brighton vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025 

Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United will battle for three points in a Premier League round eight clash on Saturday (October 18th). The game will be played at the Amex Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break a fortnight ago. They went behind to Bart Verbruggen's 21st-minute own goal while Jan Paul van Hecke equalized with four minutes left in regulation time.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest. Bruno Guimaraes put them ahead in the 58th minute while Nick Woltemade made the result safe with an 84th-minute penalty that later went viral for its technique.

The respective results left both sides joint-level on nine points apiece from seven games, with Newcastle 11th while Brighton are directly below them due to an inferior goal difference.

Brighton vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 38th meeting between the two sides. Brighton have 15 wins to their name, Newcastle United were victorious 11 times while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Brighton's last six games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Newcastle United are aiming to win three games in a row for the first time since April.

Brighton are unbeaten in the last five head-to-head games (three wins) and have not lost in eight historical home Premier Leagues games agsinst Newcastle.

Eight of the 11 goals scored in Newcastle United's Premier League games this season have been scored in the second half.

Brighton vs Newcastle United Prediction

Brighton have struggled defensively, having kept just one clean sheet in their last 19 Premier League games. They also tend to be slow starters, having trailed at halftime in five games this season - the joint-most in the league.

Newcastle United have played out a goalless draw in each of their opening three away games. They are aiming to avoid becoming only the second side in English football history to see each of their first four away games of a campaign end in a goalless draw since Notts County in 1935/36.

Backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Newcastle United

Brighton vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

