  • home icon
  • Football
  • Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Days before Al-Nassr’s clash with FC Goa in India, Cristiano Ronaldo shares 2-word message as he rejoins club teammates after Portugal call-up

Days before Al-Nassr’s clash with FC Goa in India, Cristiano Ronaldo shares 2-word message as he rejoins club teammates after Portugal call-up

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 18, 2025 05:20 GMT
Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty
Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his return to the club with a post on social media ahead of their meeting with FC Goa. The 40-year-old was part of the Portugal national team squad that prosecuted FIFA World Cup qualifiers over the last 10 days.

Ad

Ronaldo posted a series of photos of himself grinning while in training with Al-Nassr, providing information on his readiness for a return to club action. He captioned it with a message showing that he is working to be fit for their upcoming games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Working hard 💪🏽".

Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the Portugal squad for their qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland and Hungary. The forward scored twice against Hungary to become the outright leading goalscorer in the history of FIFA World Cup qualifying.

Al-Nassr are facing a trip to Goa, where Indian outfit FC Goa lay in wait for them, in the AFC Champions League 2 on Wednesday October 22nd. The 40-year-old has yet to play in the competition this season and could sit out the game as he prioritizes the Saudi Pro League. He is more likely to feature in their league clash with Al-Fateh this weekend, as he looks to lead his side to the league title.

Ad

Fresh from signing a two-year deal with the club, Cristiano Ronaldo has started the season in fine form. The former Manchester United Star has scored four goals in as many games for Jorge Jesus' side, helping them to a perfect start to the season that has them leading the standings.

Pair of Cristiano Ronaldo teammates dropped for Al-Fateh, FC Goa return likely: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammates Wesley and Bento have been left out of the squad to face Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, October 18th, as per reports. The pair of Brazilians are the only big-name foreigners to have been dropped by coach Jorge Jesus for the tie.

Ad
Ad

A report from a club source on X has revealed that Jesus will prosecute Saturday's game without both players, who have yet to feature regularly this season. Wesley has yet to appear in the league this term, while Bento has made just one league appearance for the side.

The Portuguese coach will likely have both players feature against FC Goa during the week, as they have both played in both of their AFC Champions League 2 games this season. Both players have recently played for Brazil, with Bento representing the senior side in a friendly against South Korea earlier this month, and Wesley playing for the U-20s.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications