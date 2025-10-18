Days before Al-Nassr’s clash with FC Goa in India, Cristiano Ronaldo shares 2-word message as he rejoins club teammates after Portugal call-up

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his return to the club with a post on social media ahead of their meeting with FC Goa. The 40-year-old was part of the Portugal national team squad that prosecuted FIFA World Cup qualifiers over the last 10 days.Ronaldo posted a series of photos of himself grinning while in training with Al-Nassr, providing information on his readiness for a return to club action. He captioned it with a message showing that he is working to be fit for their upcoming games. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Working hard 💪🏽&quot;.Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the Portugal squad for their qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland and Hungary. The forward scored twice against Hungary to become the outright leading goalscorer in the history of FIFA World Cup qualifying.Al-Nassr are facing a trip to Goa, where Indian outfit FC Goa lay in wait for them, in the AFC Champions League 2 on Wednesday October 22nd. The 40-year-old has yet to play in the competition this season and could sit out the game as he prioritizes the Saudi Pro League. He is more likely to feature in their league clash with Al-Fateh this weekend, as he looks to lead his side to the league title.Fresh from signing a two-year deal with the club, Cristiano Ronaldo has started the season in fine form. The former Manchester United Star has scored four goals in as many games for Jorge Jesus' side, helping them to a perfect start to the season that has them leading the standings.Pair of Cristiano Ronaldo teammates dropped for Al-Fateh, FC Goa return likely: ReportsCristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammates Wesley and Bento have been left out of the squad to face Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, October 18th, as per reports. The pair of Brazilians are the only big-name foreigners to have been dropped by coach Jorge Jesus for the tie.Al Nassr Zone @TheNassrZoneLINK🚨 @ariyadhiah 🚨 Jorge Jesus has decided to leave out Bento and Wesley from the squad list for tomorrow’s match.A report from a club source on X has revealed that Jesus will prosecute Saturday's game without both players, who have yet to feature regularly this season. Wesley has yet to appear in the league this term, while Bento has made just one league appearance for the side.The Portuguese coach will likely have both players feature against FC Goa during the week, as they have both played in both of their AFC Champions League 2 games this season. Both players have recently played for Brazil, with Bento representing the senior side in a friendly against South Korea earlier this month, and Wesley playing for the U-20s.