Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time leading goal scorer in World Cup qualifiers after scoring for Portugal against Hungary

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the all-time leading goal scorer in FIFA World Cup qualifiers after netting against Hungary for Portugal on Tuesday, October 14.The Al-Nassr striker has now registered 40 goals for his country and surpassed Guatemala's Carlos Ruiz, who has 39 strikes to his name. Third on this list is Ronaldo's arch-rival Lionel Messi, who has found the net 36 times in World Cup qualifiers.Ronaldo, now 40, continues to lead the line for Portugal and is currently seeking to secure his nation's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. At the moment, Portugal are top of their group, which comprises Hungary, Armenia and Ireland.It remains to be seen whether the former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker will eventually participate in the competition. Currently, he has a contract with Al-Nassr until the summer of 2027, which means he will be playing competitive football heading into the tournament.In the absence of a reliable alternative, it is likely that the Selecao will look to keep Ronaldo in this position. He has, of course, never won this tournament, which could be an incentive for him to compete in the upcoming World Cup.Overall, Ronaldo has made 225 appearances across competitions for Portugal, bagging 141 goals in the process.Kylian Mbappe hails Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, calling him 'number one' at Real MadridCristiano RonaldoReal Madrid star Kylian Mbappe lavished praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, calling him the best ever to have played for Los Blancos. The Portuguese icon was at the Santiago Bernabeu from 2009 to 2018, before eventually departing for Juventus.During his time in the Spanish capital, Ronaldo scored 450 goals and bagged 131 assists, winning the UEFA Champions League four times. Speaking about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Mbappe said (via ESPN):&quot;Cristiano has always been a role model for me. I'm lucky enough to talk to him, he gives me advice, he's helped me. I think in Madrid he's still the number one. He's the reference point for Real Madrid players, who's done a lot. The fans still dream about Cristiano. But I want to follow my own path.&quot;Following his time at Real Madrid, Ronaldo made the move to Juventus, where he spent three years before returning to his former club, Manchester United. The 40-year-old had a forgetful return to Old Trafford, where he fell out with then-manager Erik ten Hag and eventually joined Al-Nassr in January 2023.