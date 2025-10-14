Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time leading goal scorer in World Cup qualifiers after scoring for Portugal against Hungary

By Rahul Naresh
Modified Oct 14, 2025 19:40 GMT
Portugal v Hungary - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier - Source: Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the all-time leading goal scorer in FIFA World Cup qualifiers after netting against Hungary for Portugal on Tuesday, October 14.

Ad

The Al-Nassr striker has now registered 40 goals for his country and surpassed Guatemala's Carlos Ruiz, who has 39 strikes to his name. Third on this list is Ronaldo's arch-rival Lionel Messi, who has found the net 36 times in World Cup qualifiers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ronaldo, now 40, continues to lead the line for Portugal and is currently seeking to secure his nation's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. At the moment, Portugal are top of their group, which comprises Hungary, Armenia and Ireland.

It remains to be seen whether the former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker will eventually participate in the competition. Currently, he has a contract with Al-Nassr until the summer of 2027, which means he will be playing competitive football heading into the tournament.

Ad

In the absence of a reliable alternative, it is likely that the Selecao will look to keep Ronaldo in this position. He has, of course, never won this tournament, which could be an incentive for him to compete in the upcoming World Cup.

Overall, Ronaldo has made 225 appearances across competitions for Portugal, bagging 141 goals in the process.

Kylian Mbappe hails Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, calling him 'number one' at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe lavished praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, calling him the best ever to have played for Los Blancos. The Portuguese icon was at the Santiago Bernabeu from 2009 to 2018, before eventually departing for Juventus.

Ad

During his time in the Spanish capital, Ronaldo scored 450 goals and bagged 131 assists, winning the UEFA Champions League four times. Speaking about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Mbappe said (via ESPN):

"Cristiano has always been a role model for me. I'm lucky enough to talk to him, he gives me advice, he's helped me. I think in Madrid he's still the number one. He's the reference point for Real Madrid players, who's done a lot. The fans still dream about Cristiano. But I want to follow my own path."

Following his time at Real Madrid, Ronaldo made the move to Juventus, where he spent three years before returning to his former club, Manchester United. The 40-year-old had a forgetful return to Old Trafford, where he fell out with then-manager Erik ten Hag and eventually joined Al-Nassr in January 2023.

About the author
Rahul Naresh

Rahul Naresh

Twitter icon

Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.

A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.

Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.

When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Naresh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications