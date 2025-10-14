"Will cost Portugal the WC", "Sack him today" - Fans slam Roberto Martinez for errors as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal held to draw by Hungary

Fans have ripped into head coach Roberto Martinez after Portugal were held to a 2-2 draw by Hungary in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday at Estadio Alvande. They believe the Spaniard’s decisions cost Portugal valuable points, as the stalemate meant the Nations League champions’ qualification for the 2026 World Cup was put on hold.

Seleção das Quinas came into the contest with a 100 percent record in their group, having won their first three matches. While they started strongly, they were undone in the eighth minute when goalkeeper Diogo Costa flapped at Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner, allowing Attila Szalai to head home at the far post.

Portugal rallied in response and were back on level terms in the 22nd minute through Cristiano Ronaldo, who tapped home Nelson Semedo’s inch-perfect cross. They kept cranking up the pressure, and their efforts paid dividends on the stroke of halftime, as Ronaldo put his side in the lead to take his tally in World Cup qualifying to 41.

While Martinez's men were largely in control during the second half, Hungary had their fair share of chances. In search of an equalizer, the visitors committed bodies forward late on, and the spoils were eventually shared when Szoboszlai converted from Daniel Lukacs’ cross in the first minute of stoppage time.

For a Portugal team that had shown massive improvement in recent times, the result was disappointing for fans. In response, some called for the sacking of Martinez, with one writing:

“Sack Roberto Martinez today.”

Sam Fonseca @SamFonsecaa Sack Roberto Martinez today

Another claimed Martinez will cost Seleção das Quinas the World Cup.

“Roberto Martinez will cost Portugal the world cup,” they wrote.

Birds Aren't Real @Mudagala_ Roberto Martinez will cost Portugal the world cup

“Roberto Martinez is gonna get Portugal grouped at the World Cup. this dumbass needs to go,” @zero_login echoed the same sentiments.

Zero.Zero02 @zero_login Roberto Martinez is gonna get Portugal grouped at the World Cup. this dumbass needs to go

Another suggested that the hosts lost control of the match after Martinez substituted Ronaldo when the score was 2-1.

“Roberto Martinez has to go brev, takes off CR7 on a hattrick, conceded a goal straight away... Another easy win thrown away by this clown man, they remarked.

#UTD | Umardinho22 @umardinho22 Roberto Martinez has to go brev, takes off CR7 on a hattrick, conceded a goal straight away... Another easy win thrown away by this clown man.

“Roberto Martinez is a fraud of a coach. Idk how he keeps failing upwards,” another added.

Ahmed @ahmedmuguch Roberto Martinez is a fraud of a coach. Idk how he keeps failing upwards.

“It’s a shame” – Roberto Martinez on Portugal’s 2-2 draw against Hungary

Roberto Martinez was unhappy that they were unable to secure all three points against Hungary. Speaking after the game, Martinez stated that they were held to a draw because they ‘couldn’t kill the game’ in the second half.

"We had both goals, we started the second half very well, and there was a period where we couldn't kill the game. A game that had special meaning. It changes who we are a little. But it's important to remember that there are no easy games. It's a shame, we wanted to qualify in front of our fans. But it can be a great learning experience and a way to manage the final 10 minutes," Martinez said.

Despite failing to win, Martinez's side remain at the top of their group standings with 10 points from four games. They will next be in action against Republic of Ireland in November.

