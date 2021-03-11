Benevento vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The battle to avoid relegation from Serie A continues as Benevento host Fiorentina at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito on Saturday.

Both sides sit level on 26 points with Spezia six points ahead of 18th-placed Torino, who have two games in hand.

Having lost 3-0 to Hellas Verona in their midweek fixture last week, Benevento extended their winless run to 10 games over the weekend.

The Stregoni were fortunate to grab a 1-1 draw away to Spezia, with the hosts hitting the woodwork twice.

Fiorentina were seconds away from making it three losses on the bounce after losing 1-0 to Udinese and 2-1 to Roma in previous games.

A see-saw relegation six-pointer saw Parma grab a 3-2 lead in the 90th minute, only for Simone Iacoponi's injury time own-goal to hand La Viola a crucial point.

Benevento vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Fiorentina did the double over Benevento in the 2017-18 season, which was the Stregoni's first-ever season in the top-flight.

The tables have turned, with Benevento now having the chance to do the double over La Viola after defeating them 1-0 earlier in the season.

Benevento form guide in Serie A: D-L-L-D-D-

Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: D-L-L-W-L

Benevento vs Fiorentina Team News

Benevento

Alessandro Tuia came off injured against Spezia and is unlikely to feature for Pippo Inzaghi's side. Luca Caldirola should replace him in the back three, with Bryan Dabo suspended for the game following an accumulation of yellow cards.

Roberto Insigne and Pasquale Schiattarella missed the trip to Spezia after a reported bust-up in training. However, the duo may return for the match.

Gaetano Letizia, Fabio Depaoli and Iago Falque are injured and expected to return after the international break. Inzaghi rotated much of his frontline against Spezia, although goal-hero Adolfo Gaich may be set to start.

Injured: Gaetano Letizia, Iago Falque, Fabio Depaoli

Doubtful: Alessandro Tuia

Suspended: Bryan Dabo

Fiorentina

Franck Ribery returns to Cesare Prandelli's squad after serving his suspension against Parma. However, La Viola are still dealing with a host of injuries in attack. Christian Kouame and Aleksandr Kokorin are on the sidelines, with the former facing a race to be fit for this game.

Gaetano Castrovilli and Sofyan Amrabat are also doubts for this encounter. Meanwhile, Igor is definitely out of contention. Kevin Malcuit's poor performances should see him replaced by Lorenzo Venuti.

Injured: Igor, Aleksandr Kokorin

Doubtful: Christian Kouame, Gaetano Castrovilli, Sofyan Amrabat

Suspended: None

Benevento vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Benevento Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lorenzo Montipo (GK); Kamil Glik, Luca Caldirola, Federico Barba; Andres Tello, Nicolas Viola, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj, Riccardo Improta; Roberto Insigne, Gianluca Lapadula

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski (GK); Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez Quarta; Lorenzo Venuti, Erick Pulgar, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Cristiano Biraghi; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Benevento vs Fiorentina Prediction

Pippo Inzaghi's side haven't tasted the winning feeling in quite some time, and perhaps doing the double over Fiorentina is out of the question. Prandelli will be grateful for the return of a few attacking options, with Ribery likely to be key if Dusan Vlahovic is to find the net.

We expect an even contest, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Benevento 1-1 Fiorentina