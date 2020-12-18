Benevento vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Benevento and Genoa, two sides in the bottom half of the table, are set to square off at at the Municipal Stadium Ciro Vigorito in their upcoming Serie A fixture.

The hosts have done well to stay above the relegation zone this season and have held Juventus and Lazio to 1-1 draws in their recent fixtures.

The visitors have not had the expected start to their season and are struggling in 18th position in the standings with just one win from 12 games.

Ecco la classifica dopo l'ultimo match di questa 12ª giornata #SerieATIM 👇👇👇 #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/gZsaaPGMSI — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) December 17, 2020

Benevento vs Genoa Head-to-Head

Gli Stregoni and Il Grifone have met just twice in Serie A, with both of their meetings coming in the 2017-18 campaign.

Both sides recorded a 1-0 win on their own turf, so the head-to-head record is perfectly even at this point.

Benevento form guide: D-L-D-D-W

Genoa form guide: D-L-D-L-W

Benevento vs Genoa Team News

The hosts will not be able to call upon the services of Luca Caldirola, who has been out of action for two weeks on account of a knee injury. Fellow full-back Christian Maggio is also out due to a calf strain.

Pasquale Schiattarella was shown a direct red card for his foul on Correa in the dying moments of Benevento's draw against Lazio and will sit out this home game.

Injured: Luca Caldirola (knee), Christian Maggio (calf)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pasquale Schiattarella

Veteran striker Goran Pandev is a doubt for the trip to Benevento

Rolando Maran is expected to make the long trip to southern Italy without Goran Pandev, Federico Marchetti, Cristian Zapata, Luca Pellegrini and Francesco Cassata.

Captain Domenico Criscito was on the bench against Milan and is expected to start against Benevento. Davide Zappacosta has also started training but this fixture comes a bit too soon for him.

Injured: Federico Marchetti (muscle), Cristian Zapata (muscle), Luca Pellegrini (thigh), Francesco Cassata (muscle)

Doubtful: Goran Pandev

Suspended: None

Benevento vs Genoa Predicted XI

Benevento Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lorenzo Motipo; Federico Barba, Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Gaetano Letizia; Riccardo Improta, Artur Ionita, Perparim Hetemaj; Roberto Insigne, Gianluca Caprari; Gianluca Lapadula

Genoa Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mattia Perin; Andrea Masiello, Mattia Bani, Edoardo Goldaniga, Paolo Ghiglione; Nicolò Rovella, Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj, Lukas Lerager; Gianluca Scamacca, Marko Pjaca

Benevento vs Genoa Prediction

Genoa showed some improvement in their last outing against leaders Milan but are winless in Serie A since their opening fixture.

Though Benevento have scored less and conceded more than Genoa, they have played well against the big sides and made their goals count.

We expect Filippo Inzaghi's side to record a narrow win over the struggling visitors on Sunday.

Prediction: Benevento 1-0 Genoa